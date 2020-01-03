Classic blue, the Pantone colour of 2020, is calming and familiar. As we begin the new year, we look at ways to wear the shade of azure that is projected to be everywhere. Think shoes from Chloé, skirts from Fendi and more.

Cotton on

From Nina Ricci’s Pre-Spring ’20 collection, this top is crafted from pleated cotton-blend crepon. Twisted and draped artistically at the shoulder, it is best worn with a pair of muted trousers. Rs.44,650 approximately

Suede the word

The popular Lauren ballet flats from Chloé are reimagined in blue suede for their pre-AW ’19 collection. Made in Italy with scalloped edges, they are set on low stacked heels. Rs.25,272 approximately



Logo jam

An archived 1981 ‘FF’ logo christened ‘Karligraphy’ is the focus of this skirt from Fendi’s Resort 2020 collection. Fashioned out of silk satin, it has a high waist and a knife-pleated asymmetrical skirt. Rs.1,38,635 approximately

Pleat generation

Elegant and charming, the Mika gown from Raquel Diniz is perfect for a poolside brunch or even an evening out. It is designed with a deep V-neckline, ties at the waist and a flowing floor-skimming skirt from pleated silk. Rs.1,01,540 approximately



Weave a web

No one does dark romance better than Alexander McQueen and this pair of earrings is a prime example. It features spiders studded with faux pearls, and blue pear-shaped Swarovski crystals set on silver-tone metal. Rs.59,294 approximately

Two to tango

The Uptown bag from Mark Cross is made from blue and black leather in a rectangular silhouette. It has gusseted sides, an interior with two compartments and a zip pocket and detachable strap. Rs.1,56,405 approximately

