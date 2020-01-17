From Jonathan Simkhai’s disco-inspired jumpsuit to a Raey dress made from hand-painted yarn, here’s our pick:



Paint the town

Hand-painted yarn is fashioned into this maxi dress from Raey. Woven into a breathable open knit, it has a ribbed round neck and a snug fit. Rs.26,775 approximately

Do the disco

Taking inspiration from the 1970s’ disco theme, this jumpsuit from Jonathan Simkhai features a deep V-neck, a slimming cinched-in waist and wide legs. The red, blue and purple number is best paired with a simple golden necklace. Rs.47,450 approximately

Back to the ’60s

This is another retro-inspired dress, and this time, it’s the 1960s. Miu Miu’s striped ribbed-jersey piece comes with a thigh-high slit on one side and a suede lace-up front which gives it a Bohemian touch. Rs.58,165 approximately

Going soft

Made from soft yarn, this striped dress from Marni has a laid-back vibe. We love the adorable sweetheart neckline, which takes the otherwise simple design up a notch. Rs.65,060 approximately

At wool

Knit from blended wool, this dress is best worn with bright accessories to offset the black and white theme. It is designed with a high neck, fluted skirt and wide ties at the back, that accentuate the waist. Rs.66,280 approximately

Strike gold

The soft draped high neck, diagonal golden stripes against a cream background and accordion pleated skirt make this Missoni dress a stunner. Wear it with strappy sandals in a neutral shade. Rs.1,66,920 approximately

Over the rainbow

The multi-hued Mary Katrantzou dress boasts a comfortable fit, and is woven with golden threads for a dash of glamour. It is finished with subtle ruffles on the cuff and hem. Rs.59,365 approximately