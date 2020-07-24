The classic broderie anglaise, a mix of cutwork, embroidery and needle lace, can never really go out of style. However, by using it in newer, modern ways, and introducing colour into what was traditionally only done on white fabric, design houses like D’Ascoli, Michael Michael Kors and Lug Von Siga are redefining the 19th century technique. Here’s how to wear the trend:

Print view

Boasting a relaxed silhouette, this broderie anglaise dress from D’Ascoli is crafted from cotton khadi. It bears botanical prints in deep blue, and is finished with a billowing dipped hem. Wear it with strappy sandals for a casual lunch date. Rs.20,710

Pink wave

The Desert Rose dress from Needle & Thread is crafted from a pink cotton blend fabric. The tiny ruffles detailing the body and skirt, and the pale pink hue make it feminine, while the delicate floral prints give it a vintage vibe. Rs.41,180 approximately

Seeing red

Opt for a relaxed yet chic look with this top from See By Chloe. Red cotton fabric is printed with white floral motifs and the loose ruffles on the sides are trimmed with white broderie anglaise. Rs.30,715 approximately

In a knot

Just the right balance of girly and sexy, this Michael Michael Kors dress features a knotted bust and cut-out at the front. Fashioned out of cotton-voile, it also has adjustable straps that ensure the perfect fit. Rs.10,660 approximately

Tier drop

Lug Von Siga is known for their prairie-inspired dresses, and this piece is a fine example of their aesthetic. It’s cut from black broderie anglaise cotton and has a flowing tiered skirt. Ruffled cap sleeves, a scalloped hem and self-tie belt complete the look. Rs.65,100 approximately

Blue clue

Ganni’s one-shoulder cotton top is casual, chic and fun. It is designed with a balloon sleeve on the left and a tie detail on the other side. The cornflower blue colour makes it understated and classy. Rs.14,120

Ruffle idea

Featuring a corset-style bodice and broderie anglaise ruffles, this dress from Zimmermann is made from ivory Swiss-dot linen. Christened ‘Bellitude,’ it has a dropped waist and gathered blouson sleeves. Rs.77,600 approximately