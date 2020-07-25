Forest Essentials

The Sugared Rose Petal With Organic Beeswax lip balm is just what you need for those chapped lips. It contains fresh rose petals soaked in honey, which seals in moisture and soothes dry lips. Rs.695 for 4 gms

Kama Ayurveda

The Rose Jasmine Face Cleanser from this homegrown brand is designed to gently cleanse and hydrate skin. Made with rose essential oil, it nourishes and moisturises skin, making it soft and supple. The other components include aloe vera leaf juice, vetiver root, jasmine essential oil, black cumin seeds and jojoba seed oil. Rs.450 for 50 ml

Bath & Body Works

This popular brand’s Rose Ultra Shea Body Cream smells delicious! The fragrance blends notes of rose and jasmine and the cream keeps you moisturised for 24 hours. Rs.1,295 for 226 gms

L’Occitane

The rose shower gel from the French brand is from its limited edition rose-based collection. The shower gel is enriched with Rosa Centifolia floral water from Provence and promises to give you soft and lightly fragrant skin. Rs.510 for 75 ml

Pixi

The Rose Flash Balm is a product that you can use as a primer or a mask. It is said to boost radiance and is ideal for tired and dull skin. It is made with rose water, rose extract and olive leaf extract. Apply a thin layer on the neck and face to use as a primer. If you wish to use it as a mask, apply a thick layer and leave it on for five minutes. Do this 2-3 times a week. Rs.2,400 for 45 ml

