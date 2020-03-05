If you’re wondering about how to get your skin back in shape after Holi, look no further. We take a look at products that are sure to do just that:

Dr Barbara Sturm

This cleanser from Dr Barbara Sturm is a foam that is gentle yet offers deep cleansing of dead skin cells, pollutants and make-up. Made in their lab in Dusseldorf, it is composed of Purslane which soothes irritation, and Aloe Leaf Juice which helps to repair and regenerate damaged cells. Rs.4,785 approximately

Gloss Moderne

Purify your hair and scalp with the Clean Luxury Detoxifying Treatment from Gloss Moderne. Sulphate and Paraben free, it is formulated with activated charcoal. Rs.8,850 approximately

Aromatherapy Associates

Daily body brushing is said to eliminate toxins, boost cell renewal and stimulate circulation. This product is made with natural cactus sisal bristles and comes with a band that makes it easy to use. Rs.2,900 approximately

Grown Alchemist

Grown Alchemist's Intensive Body Exfoliant comprises Volcanic Pumice Granules which gives skin a smooth texture, and Omega Oils from the Inca Inchi plant that locks in moisture. Together they work to remove dead cells besides purify and hydrate skin. Rs.3,795 approximately

Circumference

The Green Clay Detox Face Mask packs in green tea leaf extract and cold-pressed Sacha Inchi Seed Oil. They combine to fight toxins, clogged pores and restore your natural complexion. Rs.7,750 approximately

