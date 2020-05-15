Off-White, Alaïa and others make a case for mixing sporty and dressy, by using drawstrings on dresses, skirts and tops

Drawstrings have reached new heights, thanks to designers like Virgil Abloh at Off-White and Isabel Marant, using them to add a sporty edge to their designs. But even with this new, high-fashion update, they continue to be equally functional. Transform a midi-length dress to a mini or adjust a skirt so it goes from a flared fit to one that accentuates your curves. Here’s how to wear the trend…



Cream of the crop

Elegant and understated, the cream satin dress from Orseund Iris is perfect for the minimalist fashionista. It is designed with drawstrings on either side. So you can adjust the length depending on what you’re in the mood for. Rs.81,450 approximately

Think pink

This pink midi dress from Off-White is cut from stretchy fuchsia shell for a slim fit. The drawstring detail on the side, gives a sporty edge, while the thigh-high slit makes it fun and sexy. Rs.27,270 approximately



Summer dream

The Oaxoli dress from Isabel Marant makes for effortless summer dressing. The Bohemian style dress is made from silk-voile bearing floral prints. The front and sides are detailed with blue buttons, while the slim fit bodice is accentuated with delicate drawstrings. Rs.83,675 approximately

Cotton on

Alaïa’s crop top is a silhouette that the brand has been using since the ’90s. This piece is crafted from cotton broderie anglaise and has a drawstring hem for a comfortable fit. Rs.1,14,905 approximately



Lady in blue

This statement-making Materiel skirt is cut from corn-flower blue faux leather. The drawstring detail in the front makes it a figure-hugging piece, which is best worn with a fitted crop top. Rs.53,980 approximately

Striking gold

Vanessa Cocchiaro’s ‘The Wu’ jumpsuit gracefully drapes like liquid gold on the body. It is fashioned out of luxe satin with wide legs, a deep V-neck and batwing sleeves, which can be adjusted using the drawstrings. Rs.48,040 approximately

Easy does it

Boasting an easy and comfortable silhouette, this maxi dress from SU Paris is crafted from light seersucker, which is ideal for warm days. A ruched off-the-shoulder neckline and drawstrings on the sleeves make it chic and trendy. Rs.44,750 approximately

