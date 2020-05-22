Whether you want to go all out or keep it simple, we’ve put together a list of celestial-inspired jewellery for the festive season. From Selim Mouzannar to Sydney Evan, here’s our pick:

Going ethnic

Suhani Pittie’s sterling silver earrings are perfect to pair with your ethnic outfits. They feature a crescent-shaped motif at the top and are detailed with clear crystals, pearls and tribal floral motifs. Rs.8,500

Phase value

Andrea Fohrman’s designs are inspired by the phases of the moon. This hoop earring is handcrafted from 18-karat gold. A crescent-shaped charm hangs off the centre and is studded with 0.25-carats of diamonds. Rs.49,380 approximately



Cosmic timing

The Rigel earrings from Shashi are statement pieces, created from 18-karat gold. They are lightweight and have a linear drop silhouette with enamel-inlaid moon- and star-shaped charms. Rs.3,190 approximately



Over the moon

Sydney Evan’s bracelet is a subtle nod to the festival. It is strung with faceted graptolite beads, and 14-karat yellow and white gold crescent moon and star charms, set with diamonds. Rs.90,335 approximately



Clear as crystal

The gold-tone metal earrings from Maryjane Claverol feature statement star studs. Off them hang tasselled chain drops of varying lengths detailed with baguette-cut crystals. Rs.15,310 approximately

In orbit

Designed to look like a shooting star, Rosantica’s Scintilla necklace is fun, glamorous and unique. It is crafted in Italy from gold-tone metal, with multiple box chains, which are gathered at the centre with crystal-embellished stars. Rs.28,410 approximately

Lucky star

Minimalist and elegant, Selim Mouzannar’s necklace is made from 18-karat gold. It has a star-shaped pendant, which is encrusted with 1.78-carats of diamonds. One side of the pendant, which can be detached and reversed, is centered with a 1.71-carat rhodolite. Rs.6,20,180 approximately