Up your beauty game with these products that promise luscious lashes, dramatic colour and a professional-level finish.

Oil good

Blink Brow Bar, London’s eye treatments are one of a kind and the Luscious Lash Oil is no exception. It has a mascara wand applicator that ensures an even coat, and the product is made with seven natural oils such as rosemary, jasmine, jojoba and apricot that will keep your lashes healthy. Rs.2,770 approximately

Black list

M.A.C’s Extended Play Gigablack Lash mascara in Intense Black is a cult favourite. It has a lightweight waterproof formula and lasts up to 16 hours. The brush is designed such that it gets even the tiniest lash for an even application. Rs.1,950

Reflex action

The Endless Silky Eye Pen in Silver Reflex from Pixi is waterproof, smudge proof and long lasting. As the name suggests, it glides on the skin like silk, is enriched with Vitamin E and is perfect to add a dash of shine to your eyelids. Rs.1,190

Tea break

Soothe tired eyes with Innisfree’s Green Tea Seed Eye & Face Ball, a serum designed to deliver freshness and moisture to skin. Equipped with a rollerball applicator that you can glide effortlessly across your skin, it comprises 100 per cent squeezed Jeju green tea and highly concentrated amino acids. Rs.1,400



Brow code

Fill in your brows like a professional with Benefit’s Goof Proof Eyebrow Pencil. It is fitted with a custom, non-sharpen, angled “goof-proof” tip which has soft colour and is glides easily. The product comes with a built-in spoolie brush to blend the colour. Rs.2,320

Prime position

Make your eye make-up last longer with the Smooth Sailing 360° eye primer from Wander Beauty. Infused with coconut oil, it provides a crease- and smudge-proof base for eyeshadow and eyeliner. Rs.2,490 approximately

Lust for life

Add some vibrant colours to your beauty look with the Natural Lust eyeshadow palette from cruelty-free brand Too Faced. It has 30 different shades such as Take the Cake (matte baby pink), Silk Robe (matte cream) and Hard to Get (gilded taupe brown). The shades are highly pigmented, creamy in texture and free of parabens and gluten. Rs.5,500

