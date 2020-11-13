The festival of Lights is always a great time to give your home an avant-garde, illuminated makeover. But, if you aren’t quite sure where to start, we have just the list to get you inspired. This Diwali, we choose traditional silhouettes and #HandmadeinIndia, over table lamps or chandeliers, and pick the diya — albeit with a contemporary twist. Here are our favourite reinterpretations of the classic clay lamp. Experiment, mix-and-match and enhance your space with a festive touch.

Mum’s the word

The COVID–19 pandemic has ensured limited travel and social interaction, forcing many into isolation away from family. Reflecting on the positives, Baaya’s Diwali collection celebrates the relationships that matter. Translating this idea into a festive ornament, the label’s Mother and Child diya has been crafted to resemble a mother cradling her infant. Created from brass, this piece portrays motherly love and affection — and guarantees to tug at those heartstrings. Rs 1,500.

Bowled over

Ceramic artist Aman Khanna’s contemporary piece is perfect for the art-lover. An artistic yet functional creation, the Bowlhead is not just a great Diwali buy but is also the perfect conversation starter. Part of the Dysfunctional Collection, this Clayman figure depicts the subjective and evolving nature of human relationships — by lending itself to be used as either a bowl, votive, or a diffuser. Rs 11,200.

Spiritual enlightenment

If you are a purist looking for lamps that use the traditional wick and oil, we’ve got you covered. This Sanchi Oil Lamp from Coppre, specially designed for the festive season, takes inspiration from the hemispherical domes of the stupas of Sanchi. Meditative and aesthetic in form and functional in its design, the lamp is handspun out of copper and brass, and has an in-built fuel chamber that can hold up to 25 ml of oil and can burn for up to two to three hours. Rs 1,250.

The eyes have it



The aromas of oud and lavender promise to give your evening a festive touch as you light up the Mashallah Candle. Inspired by the popular nazar (evil eye) amulet, this delicately gold-gilded candle features a debossed eye motif to ward off any unfriendly gaze. Handcrafted from beginning to end, the candle is made from hand-poured soy wax exclusively developed for Suite Number 8, and the stoneware is individually created by master artisans, one piece at a time. Rs 2,500.

Glass act

KLove Studio’s lotus-inspired diyas promise to add just the right amount of drama to your festive décor. Available in two sizes, eight and ten inches and a range of shades — this modern, yet whimsical centrepiece showcases the fine craftmanship of handblown glass ornamentation. Created with angular petal shapes, this tealight holder offers the image of a lotus in full bloom, floating on moving water. Rs 9,440 onwards.

Block party



Craft Store of India has given the traditional Sanganeri handblock a design makeover. Handcarved out of Sheesham wood, these handblock votives come in a range of festive motifs like paisley and lotus, and feature intricate design detailing. This tealight holder is the perfect addition if you are throwing an ethnic-themed get-together, and is best paired up with blockprinted curtains and throw cushions. Rs 600.

Twist on tradition

Contemporary in form, yet inherently Indian at its core, the home decor brand Ikkis reimagines the classic diya as a candelabra. The Diya Lamp features the classic earthen oil lights that come with elongated stems and mimic a candleholder. Designed for 21st century functionality, while staying true to its traditional roots, the lamp is fashioned out of copper but offers a terracotta finish. Rs 7,450.