Having starred in a number of Hindi, Tamil and Kannada films, such as Rangrezz, Aarambam and Premadalli, actress Akshara Gowda is a name to watch out for. A self-proclaimed skincare junkie, Akshara is known as much for her flawless and healthy skin as her striking beauty. “I don’t believe in using makeup to cover your flaws. I dedicate a lot of what I earn on skin care because I don’t think any amount of makeup can cover your flaws,” says Akshara. She lets us in on the skincare products she swears by.

Got to glow

Pixi’s Glow Tonic is a toner that the Bengaluru-born actress can’t do without. It is formulated with 5 per cent glycolic acid, which exfoliates, brightens and smooths skin. It is also packed with aloe vera, ginseng and botanical extracts that soothe and nourish. “I discovered this amazing product just recently. It smells great and gives you a natural glow,” she says. Rs.1,250 upwards

Dropping a bomb

Victoria’s Secret’s Bombshell is Akshara’s go-to fragrance. The popular perfume has top notes of pineapple, strawberry and purple passion fruit, heart notes of jasmine, red berries, lily-of-the-valley, Shangri-la peony and vanilla orchid, and base notes of musk, blond woods and oakmoss. “Usually, I change my perfume every six months, but Bombshell is something I’ve been using for three years now. It is subtle and mild, and that’s why I like it,” says the actress. Rs.1,699

Vitamin fix

Akshara believes that vitamin C serums address 80 percent of people’s skin concerns. She uses the C-Firma Day Serum from Drunk Elephant, a potent concoction that has antioxidants, essential nutrients and fruit enzymes. It gives you brighter and firmer skin and an even complexion. “I think everyone should use Vitamin C serums. It really makes a difference,” she says. Rs.10,999 approximately

Liquid gold

After a long day at work, Akshara treats her skin to some much-needed pampering with Estee Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II serum (Rs.5,900). She pairs it with the Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex Synchronized Recovery (Rs.4,600) from the same brand. The products work to make your skin radiant and healthy. “I usually apply the products on my skin and follow it up with a jade roller massage,” she reveals.





Clean chit

When it comes to cleansing her skin, Akshara relies on Clinique’s Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm. It has a silky balm formula, is lightweight and easily dissolves make-up that is hard to remove. “What I like about this product is that it also moisturises your skin while removing makeup, so your skin feels nourished and clean,” she explains. Rs.3,200



Body positive

While facial skincare is on the top of her list of priorities, when it comes to the rest of her body, Akshara uses Lola’s Apothecary’s Sweet Lullaby Soothing Body Souffle. It’s a blend of vanilla, sweet orange, patchouli, ylang ylang, French lavender, shea butter and and coconut oil. The cream is fluffy and light like meringue and melts into your skin. “I first heard about it from a model who was pregnant. She was using it to avoid stretch marks. But I tried it myself and it worked wonders for me too,” she shares. Rs.3,520 approximately

Nut worth

We all love to try a good mask, and so does Akshara. She recommends Kiehl’s Instant Renewal Concentrate Mask. Made with coconut gel and infused with Amazonian oils, it hydrates, replenishes and refreshes skin. “I love using sheet masks and treating my skin to some extra love and care. This particular one is special because it has coconut, and is intensely moisturising,” she explains. Rs.2,340 approximately

