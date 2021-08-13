Rakhi gifts that could fetch you the 'Sibling of the Year' award

Splurging on siblings is no cakewalk. You may share virtual shopping carts or a Netflix account but when it comes to Rakhi, stakes are higher. Luxury buys are always a safe bet, especially if you know what’s on their wishlist. But practical, handy gifts or utilitarian hampers could also be really agreeable options if you’re working with a modest budget. Here’s a list of Rakhi goodies you can go for

Seven Spring

Natural tea label Seven Spring has introduced a range of handcrafted blends made with farm-sourced ingredients and sustainable packaging. The Autumn Twist tea, for instance, is a wellness blend that combines fennel, rosehip, mallow flower, star anise and senna and works to relieve constipation and aid in digestion. Seven Spring has other blends like Maypetal tea, Hibiscus tea, Mystic Feel tea that can be curated together to create a terrific wellness hamper.

Price starts from: Rs 699

Available at: sevenspring.in

Seven Spring tea

Fossil

Fossil has introduced a new skeleton dial, self-winding, battery-free watches for him and her with over 50 precision-engineered microscopic parts working in sync. The watches are also available in stainless-steel strapped rose-gold finish which makes it a really versatile gift, since they’re battery-free and not just an occasion wear piece and is packed with sporty and state-of-the-art features like exposed skeleton dials with elegant front and back views.

Price starts from: Rs 13,995

Available at Fossil.in

Fossil batter-free Automatics collection

Shilpsutra

Homegrown brand Shilpsutra has released a curated range of ethnic wear picks just in time for Raksha Bandhan, featuring organza saris, chic kurti sets, hand-painted juttis etc. Our pick? The dreamy organza and chanderi Naargis sari with motif embellished border comes with a hand-painted blouse.

The clothing range starts from Rs 7,600

Available at shilpsutra.com

The Naargis sari by Shilpsutra

Jodi

Help your siblings sort an ethical wardrobe with slow fashion label Jodi’s new menswear line featuring boxy camp shirts to slightly smarter, grandad collared shirts, gondh-art inspired picks and more. The collection has been designed as a vacation line but the crafty aesthetic works great for everyday style as well and you can get a set of three shirts at under 10k.

Price starts from Rs 3,790

Available at thejodilife.com

The Hideaway collection from Jodi



Amaris

Prerna Rajpal’s label Amaris has a range of dressy, gender-fluid accessories that are great occasion wear statements, like their handcrafted range of diamond-studded Apple watch case or fancy cufflinks featuring diamonds, topaz and other precious stones.

Price starts from Rs 160,000

Available at amarisjewels.com

Amaris Apple watch case

Wandering Roots

Help your sibling decorate their starter home with city-based label Wandering Roots' cute Rakhi hampers featuring indoor plants in ceramic pots, potpourri set of exotic flowers, ceramic mugs, mother of pearl photo frames, sabai grass mats etc.

Starts from Rs 1500.

For details call +91 98312 42389

Rakhi hamper by Wandering Roots

Chopard

Happy Sport collection by Chopard

A timepiece from Chopard’s Happy Sport collection could be the most versatile gift for your sister; it has an 18-carat rose gold base, a scratch-resistant front glass studded with sapphire crystal, a silver dial with guilloche centre and dancing diamonds.

Priced at: Rs 1,190,000

Available at Johnson Watch Company