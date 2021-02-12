If you’ve got some big plans for Valentine’s Day, here are some outfits that will make you stand out and feel special. From a raw silk wrap dress in a rich shade of purple to a monochrome kalamkari shift and another fully embroidered piece with a dangerously deep neckline, here are our picks:

Jaipur dreams

Jodi Life’s handblock-printed Jaipur dress is crafted from cotton silk. The striking magenta fabric is printed with floral motifs in contrasting white. The sweetheart neckline gives it a romantic feel, while the slit on the left of the hem makes it contemporary. Rs.5,197

Pretty in prints

Perfect for both a lunch or dinner date, this dress from Nete.in offers a modern take on kalamkari art. It is made from handwoven cotton and has a straight fit, contrast cuffs and a square neck. The most interesting feature is the statement puff sleeves. Rs.5,900

Into the blue

This midnight blue dress from Ritu Kumar is sure to make you feel special. It is cut from Chanderi cotton silk and has intricate embroidered details all over. The plunging neckline and thigh high slits in the front make it sexy and modern. Rs.17,500

Purple patch

This gorgeous dress is from Prathyusha Garimella. The wrap dress comes with an embroidered belt and a matching slip. It is made from raw silk and is embellished with nakshi, sequins and zari work. Rs.38,800

Wine club

Georgette, tulle and crepe come together to make the Wine Celosia dress from Not So Serious By Pallavi Mohan a complete knockout. Comfortable yet chic, it has floral prints and is detailed with thread embroidery, sequins and bugle beads. Rs.19,500

Red eye

Slip into Roksanda’s Flandre dress which is in a shade that is synonymous with Valentine’s Day. The crepe piece features a draped bodice with a navy-lined bow, a darted waist and a slit at the back. Rs.82,775 approximately

Diamonds are forever

The printed maxi dress is from one of Saaksha & Kinni’s latest collections. We love the diamond-shaped prints which give it a Bohemian vibe. The satin dress is finished with a self-tie belt at the waist. Rs.14,000