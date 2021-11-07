Product Review: Natural facelift

The easiest way to plump up your cheeks is by using a contour palette. But contouring itself is not all that easy. Kay Beauty’s Contour and Highlight Pro Palette makes sculpting simpler. Inside the slim and compact rose gold case, you get a bronzer, contour, and a highlighter—very practical for travel. I used it as a eye shadow too and boy, it did look good!

It comes with a mirror, which is a handy addition. The satin matte formulation is compatible with oily and normal skin. Dry skin may need extra moisturisation before application.

The product is buildable and blendable. The pigment ranges from neutral, warm to cool tone, and complements olive and gold-yellowish skin the best. Others may require a blending of the shades to achieve the right payoff. The water and sweat resistant aspect could have been better but overall, it is a great product.



Kay Beauty Contour and Highlight Pro Palette Price: Rs 1,099



Availability Nykaa.com; brand stores