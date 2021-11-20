From Altuzarra to Alexander McQueen, seven knit dresses that will keep you warm and stylish this season 

From fitted silhouettes to A-line maxis and draped statement pieces, here’s how to wear knit dresses this season:



Good ribbing

The Rhea rib knit dress from Galvan can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. The silver dress has a button-up front and a plunging neckline. Wear it with metallic accessories and matching shoes for a night out or keep things casual by pairing it with sneakers. Rs.43,580 approximately

Seeing red

The Jill dress from Altuzarra has a minimalist aesthetic and takes inspiration from the 1990s. It is crafted from a blended knit burgundy fabric with a fitted silhouette, an elegant foldover off-shoulder neckline and a slit on the side. Rs.80,145 approximately

Chocolate therapy

Jacquemus turns a regular chocolate brown ribbed dress to one that is bound to turn heads by going for an off-shoulder style topped off with their signature thin straps. Ditch the jewellery for this one and team it with statement shoes or a clutch bag. Rs.38,995 approximately

Zip it

Alexander McQueen’s ribbed knit dress boasts a plunging neckline with a zip front and fluted skirt. We love the use of colours, which shift from deep burgundy and bright crimson to muted peach, off-white and black. Rs.1,88,500 approximately

Metal magic

The metallic knit dress from Missoni uses bronze, silver and gold-hued yarn. The pleated dress has a halterneck and a maxi-length hem that sways as you walk. Rs.1,39,555 approximately

Getting cosy

The asymmetric hem, askew right shoulder panel and long sleeves make this Marques Almeida dress feel cozy yet chic at the same time. The army green piece is made from Merino wool. Rs.58,627 approximately



Pink signal

Designer Natalie Joos of JoosTricot showcases her love for vintage styles through this pink knit dress. The fabric is a blend of organic cotton and recycled fibres. It has a slim-fit silhouette that ends in a slightly fluted skirt. It is finished with a detachable belt in a matching shade. Rs.31,900 approximately

