Make this Rakshabandhan precious with some exquisite jewellery gifts for your sibling

Bling it on! Rakshabandhan is all about celebrating the everlasting, eternal bond between siblings. This year, while your sister vouches to protect you against all odds by tying a rakhi around your wrist, thank her with a precious piece of jewellery that lasts as long as your bond does. We pick out a range of exquisite jewellery labels that you can lay your eyes on to choose that perfect piece for your sister. Be it diamonds, gold or silver, here’s a list of jewellers pan India, who have come up with Rakhi special jewellery ranges:

De Beers Forevermark

A natural diamond symbolises strength, wonder and beauty. It represents a connection that is eternal and meaningful. On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a perfectly cut diamond can represent the beauty of the relationship you share with your sibling. Choose The Forevermark’s Avaanti Collection that features thirty- six stand out pieces. All of them feature a rare De Beers Forevermark diamond in 0.10, 0.18, and 0.30 carats at their centre. Set in 18k yellow, white or rose gold these clean, circular designs also come with the added brilliance of pavé diamonds.

Where: forevermark.com

Price: On Request

Aulerth

This year while you scout for the perfect Rakhi gift, you may consider shifting your gaze towards Aulerth’s couture inspired, high-fashion clean jewellery. The label represents an inspired way of thinking and living that is high on design and mindfulness. Each of the pieces are created in partnership with leading couturiers of the country such as JJ Valaya, Suneet Varma, Tribe Amrapali and so on. Aulerth is known for creating jewellery with recycled, repurposed metals after industrial use and with free mining stones.

Where: Instagram- @aulerthofficial; aulerth.in

Price: On Request

Diviniti

Are you still looking for a Rakhi, to tie on your brother or sister’s wrist? If your answer is yes, you may as well consider making it a statement piece that they treasure. Diviniti has come up with an exceptional range of 24 carat gold plated Rakhis. These Rakhis are handcrafted with 3D effects and decorated with Swarovski crystals. Gift your sibling something that lasts as long as your love does.

Where: diviniti.com

Price: Rs. 495 onwards

Kanika Rana Fine Jewellery

Choose elegant pearls and diamonds as the perfect Rakshabandhan gift this year. Kanika Rana Fine Jewellery’s pieces are exquisite and will surely make a statement wherever you go. The designs are inspired by natural elements with a host of blue and silver neckpieces, white pearl earrings and golden floral hand bangles to name a very few.

Where: Instagram- @kanika_rana_fine_jewellery

Price: Rs. 15,000 onwards

RK Jewellers

The season of festivities have just kickstarted and what could be better than choosing a graceful piece of adornment for your sibling on Rakshabandhan? You can pick one for yourself as well. Known for its geometric patterns and solid rocks, these designs are stylish as ever with elegant, symmetrically scattered diamond designs which blend perfectly with the season,

Where: E-5, South Extension- 2 Market, New Delhi

Price: On Request

Paksha

Paksha by Tarinika has come up with an exclusive curation of beautiful bracelets for your sister ahead of Rakshabandhan. If she is one of them who loves to ditch gold for something more chic, explore Paksha’s range of silver jewellery. While your sister ties the band of protection around your hand, promise to protect her in return with a beautiful, elegant bracelet on her wrist.

Where: paksha.com

Price: Rs. 2600 onwards

Entice by KGK

Entice by KGK has been around since time immemorial, and their valuable designs with precious gems and stones are all about floral designs this season. There cannot be a better gift than a beautiful piece of jewellery carved specifically for this occasion. Add that much needed sparkle to the bond you share with your sibling by gifting her an eternal piece from the house.

Where: entice.in

Price: On Request

Kohinoor Jewellers

Pick from beautiful, multi-coloured neckpieces, rings, earrings. bracelets and more to make your sister feel special this Rakshabandhan. The pieces are intricate, rainbow hued yet are elegant enough to be worn everyday and paired with every sort of ensemble. From traditional mmotifs to different designs and shapes, each and every piece is an ideal gift for your loved one.

Where: 41, M.G. Road, Agra

Price: On Request

Amrapali

Amrapali has come up with some unique pieces for both brothers and sisters this Rakshabandhan. For the brothers, there’s a new line of rakhis that are intricately handcrafted with jadau work on gold plated silver, while for sisters there’s a huge range of options to choose from every day wear pieces. Their e-store presents an enormous assortment of Enamel, Lotus, Jadau and Heritage collections featuring earrings, necklaces, rings and bracelets made with 18K yellow gold. The gemstones consist of amethyst, rainbow moonstone, London blue topaz, white topaz, diamonds, emerald, blue sapphire and pink ruby to name a few.

Where: legendamrapali.com

Price: On Request