Going gaga over vests? Here are seven picks including Givenchy and Chloé from our wishlist 

Be it Bella Hadid’s off-duty look or Taylor Swift’s red-carpet appearance, vests have once again found their way back to everyone’s wardrobes. Whether you style them with jeans or pair them with skirts, these versatile and preppy pieces are just what you need to add some sophistication to your ensemble. Here’s our pick of statement vest from labels like Chloé, Givenchy and Tibi.

A modern take

This vest by Tibi is effortlessly stylish. Made from grain de poudre in a shade of grey, the piece is designed by Amy Smilovic as a staple for modern women. Tailored for a slim fit, this sleek vest is crafted with an adjustable back tab to accentuate your curves. ₹29,857 approximately

Leather love

Crafted in Italy from soft lambskin leather, this off-white Givenchy leather vest accentuates the braided trims and the leather zipper pull. The chic collared jacket spread across the shoulders features a stunning

peplum silhouette. The flared vest also comes with a metal zipper closure. ₹8,32,068 approximately

Top notch

This belted linen and wool-blend crepe vest by Akris has been unlined for a lightweight fit and boasts a coordinating self-tie belt. Tailored in Italy, this double-breasted vest has been crafted with notch lapels and side welt pockets to make it non-bulky. The vibrant blue vest is part of a suit set that comes with matching pants. ₹1,58,413 approximately

Denim drama

Crafted using recycled cotton, this denim vest by Chloé represents classic Parisian style. Blended with hemp, this dark wash recycled denim vest looks effortlessly chic with tonal jeans. The navy-blue sleeveless denim jacket also features button fastenings down the front. ₹71,313 approximately

Shape of you

Outlined with flouncy ruffles, this Catalina Calico vest by S ea looks like an authentic vintage find. Created from quilted cotton, the ivory and black vest features geometric shapes and floral prints. The V-neck vest can be fastened with a pretty knotted bow in the front. ₹31,434 approximately

What the fluff!

This chequered vest by Alessandra Rich is one of the season’s coolest pieces. The sweater vest is knit from a blend of mohair and wool for a soft and springy feel. Besides yellow and black, it is also woven with glistening silver threads throughout. Pair this with a mini vinyl skirt and heels for a classic’90s look. ₹50,198 approximately

Black beauty

Tailored for a flattering fit, this Fayna vest by Row features a panel that wraps around the front and drapes at the back. The black number has a round neckline and a ruffled peplum waist. Wear it with matching trousers and statement gold accessories for a classy yet edgy look. ₹2,34,778 approximately