Designers that dazzled at Paris Couture Week 2022

Paris has always been home to luxury fashion hubs and haute couture, which contributes to the city being known as the fashion capital of the world. This year’s Paris Couture Week wasn’t just a star studded affair with Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa gracing the ramp amongst many, but it also hosted a range of edgy, new-age designs.

We take a sneak-peek into the best this season had to offer:

Jean Paul Gaultier

Jeal Paul Gaultier has been giving way to fellow designers over the past three collections, to interpret the brand through their lenses. Oliver Rousteing from the house of Balmain took over for Paris Haute Couture 2022. "This show is an open letter to Jean Paul, an open letter of love," quoted Oliver Rousteing as he presented Gaultier’s third iteration for the fashion week. The collection was a success because it showcased Jean Paul's history while adding a modern twist. The show opened with JPG's spring 1994's "Les Tatouages" collection with Kim Kardashian in the front row. She was seen paying homage to the house of Gaultier by donning a rendition of Madonna's 1992 AMFAR Gala ensemble.

Iris Van Herpen

Iris Van Herpen celebrated their 15th anniversary with a collection inspired by post-humanism. The designer combined digital and physical multimedia to give a new meaning to haute couture. She used earthy tones and added 3D detailing to her model’s nails.

Chanel

“The new collection includes suits, long dresses as imagined by Mademoiselle Chanel in the 1930s. Fitted to the body with strong shoulders, and pleated dresses like the wedding dress for instance,” says Chanel creative director Virginie Viard. The colour palette displayed on the ramp mainly consisted of bright green, khaki, pink, black and silver with lace detailing, and inlaid hand embroidery.

Balenciaga

Balenciaga's 51st show featured both traditional and technological techniques. Some of his pieces were created using upcycled materials and limestone techniques. 7500 hours of embroidery were required for a veiled gown, which included 25 different types of beads, 70000 crystals, 80,000 silver leaves, and 200,000 sequins. Kim Kardashian, Dual Lipa, and Nicole Kidman were spotted on the Balenciaga ramp walk.

Schiaparelli

As compared to its predecessor, the new collection present at the Couture Week was brightly coloured, with a 80s and 90s retro mix, reminiscent of Christian Lacroix on the runway. Corsets were made from floral bouquets, stones, and metal leaves. The hats added a romantic touch to the collection.