Six beauty trends that are outdated in the post-pandemic era

MAXIMALIST SKINCARE ROUTINES

There were times when we used to have loads of beauty products and eight-ten steps of skincare routine. Well, that's not happening anymore as people are choosing to stick to minimal products on their skin before stepping out with a N95 mask on their faces. Instead of applying more and more, we will be using limits which will also recoup over time.

MEGAWATT HIGHLIGHTER

Say bye-bye to that shiny glassy face. This year has seen a downfall in the craze for a shiny, gleaming face loaded with highlighter. However, that doesn't mean it’s time to throw our highlighters into the bin. The “fresh out of the water” makeup look has only evolved into subtle radiance post pandemic, and we must say it definitely looks better!

SOAP BROWS

Fuller-looking brows that give a brushed-up appearance can be termed old-fashioned now. The post-pandemic era has seen the emergence of eyebrow gel and pomade.

WET HAIR LOOK

Well, the wet hair look has also been buried under the grave post-pandemic. The period of having wet slicked back style is gone. So throw off your gels and pomade and move to something voluminous.

SKITTLES MANICURES

Who doesn't love manicures that add a pop of colour? However, that doesn’t mean you’ll have to wear a rainbow on your hands. The post-pandemic era has not been welcoming to multi-colored nails. Instead “galaxy nail art” and “dessert nail art” are the showstoppers this year along with “aurora nails” and “geode nail art”.

COOKIE-CUTTER CONTOURING

There are numerous tutorials on Instagram and Tik-Tok that demonstrate cookie cutter contouring to achieve the ideal Kardashian face with a jawline you can grate cheese with. However, it’s time to let your freckles shine as we bid goodbye to the sharp dark lines on cheekbones.