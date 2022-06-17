Father’s Day: Here’s what you can gift to your superhero

Has your father always been the go- to person for every woe and the first person you think of when you are in trouble? Father’s Day is just around the corner and it’s high time you plan some treats for the man in your life who has always had your back. We curate a list of presents that can bring a priceless smile on his face:

Beauty Elixir

Your father might not exactly be the person who believes in beauty and skincare, but it’s never too late to start. Check out these beauty brands to pamper your daddy cool with some much needed skin care:

Skinsigns:

Your father has worked hard to give you the comfortable life you seek, and the labour of love now reflects on his face as the years build up. What about some skin repairing potion, or a pigmentation reducing serum? Check out Skinsigns’ Repair + Lift Serum for Sensitive Skin packed with the goodness of Ferulic Acid, Vitamin E and Vitamin C, or Pigmentage Dual Serum that helps exfoliate the skin to promote generation of new cells.

Price: Rs. 549 onwards

Where: skinsigns.in

Skinsigns' Pigmentage Dual Serum

The Body Shop:

Much revered grooming and wellness brand The Body Shop has come up with a range of shaving creams, fragrances. haircare and skincare products specially curated for your dad. Gift him their The Body Shop Soft Skin Shaving Kit enriched with maca root from Peru and aloe vera from Mexico. Reenergise his skincare routine with the cleansing and moisturising treat Gents’ Energising Skincare Kit or gift him the mane-swishing product Ginger Haircare Gift Set.

Price: Rs. 2140 onwards

Where: thebodyshop.in

The Body Shop's Cedar & Sage Conditioning Beard Oil

Inatur

Gone are the days when men took grooming and wellness casually, and shrugged off taking care of oneself. Each person has unique preferences, but if your dad is a little inclined towards woodsy and earthy aromas over florals, check out Inatur’s range of essential oils made of sandalwood, tea tree, and vetiver.

Price: Rs. 450 onwards

Where: inatur.in

Inatur's Karpooradi Shower Cream

Green and Beige

It’s always hard for men to discuss their skin-related insecurities. However, as times are progressing men are slowly becoming more and more aware of their skin care needs. Check out these range of products from home-grown clean beauty brand Green and Beige, and try their combo of BHA pore clarifying face cleanser + CLEARITY Oil-Free Face Moisturiser + FACE SOLUTION Radiance And Nourish that will take care of your dad’s skin from the effects of pollution, dust and UV Rays.

Price: Rs. 2958 onwards

Where: greenandbeige.com

BHA Pore Cleanser

Fashion Forward

Does your dad always like to be at the top of his game while putting his best fashion foot forward? This Father’s Day might be the perfect excuse to pamper him with some ultra-luxurious clothing and accessories. Check them out:

TUMI

For the active dad that is a fitness inspiration to all of us, there is no better gift than a bag that helps him keep his necessities close and secure. From morning hikes to runs around the neighbourhood, gift him TUMI’s Alpha Bravo Recruit Chest Pack or, Alpha Bravo Waist Pack. If he is always hopping around, Alpha Bravo Top Roll Top Backpack might be the perfect choice.

Price: On request

Where: tumi.in

Cross Body Bag

ALDO

This Father’s Day gift your daddy cool some fashion forward products from the house of ALDO, that include watches, belts, bracelets, wallets, laptop bags and much more. Enhance his style quotient and individuality while he creates a strong fashion statement. The products are mostly available in neutral shades with splashes of colour here and there.

Price: On request

Where: aldoshoes.com

Jimmy Choo

The ultra- classy Jimmy Choo can never fail to impress any fashionista on earth. Grab this opportunity to pamper him with a luxe pair of Choo’s with eye-catching pieces that will make him look a few notches higher.

Price: On Request

Where: jimmychoo.com

Eric Haze Foxley (Men)

Michael Kors

Wondering what to give a man who claims to have everything? Explore the Michael Kors Men’s Spring Summer 2022 collection to pamper your superhero with fashion favourites. Select from a range of jackets, shoes, bags and watches to add the best selects to his wardrobe.

Price: On Request

Where: michaelkors.com

Michael Kors SS'22 Collection

Emporio Armani

The Italian fashion house exudes refined taste and class. Explore the Father’s Day edit by Emporio Armani to gift some classics to the first man in your life. The luxe brand has curated something in store for all types of fathers out there. Check out their Vacation essentials that include products like Nylon Cloche Hat, Lambskin Nappa leather gloves with Baguette detail or the formal line consisting of Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch, Patent Leather Oxfords, or Stainless Steel Cufflinks

Price: On Request

Where: armani.com

Sustainable Nylon Cloche Hat

Woodland

Premium yet classic summer essentials for men might be the perfect choice for a Father’s Day gift this year. Woodlands has been around from time immemorial, and won trust from its patrons for its sturdy, long lasting range of shoes and belts. Gift your dad their Olive Green Jogger, or Assorted Reversible Formal Belt to bring a smile on his face.

Price: Rs. 1797 onwards

Where: woodlandworldwide.com

Olive Green Jogger

Brew it Up

A fresh, hot, aromatic cup of tea or coffee can be the perfect brew to rejuvenate your dad after a long day at work. This Father’s day gift him some of the classiest range of teas and javas from exotic estates that is sure to shed all the stress off his shoulders.

The Tea Heaven

No matter how old you grow, or how successful you become, you will always be your father’s child. If you are looking for the perfect present to thank your father for his contributions this Father’s Day, gift him the perfect tea gifts from the house of The Tea Heaven. Immunity Booster Turmeric Tea might be the perfect option since COVID is again on the rise, while Stress Relief and Calming Tea is the perfect brew when the day gets to your dad.

Price: Rs. 330 onwards

Where: theteaheaven.com

The Tea Heaven;s Stress Relief Tea

Vahdam

Celebrate this Father’s Day with an assortment of four delectable signature tea blends to admire the strength, support and love of a father. Don’t forget to surprise him with Vahdam’s premium gift hampers made of delicious brews. The exquisite gift box includes 24 tea bags of India’s Original Masala Chai, Organic Himalayan Green Tea, English Breakfast Black Tea and Earl Grey Tea.

Price: Rs. 799

Where: vahdamteas.com

Vahdam's Tea Combo Gift Pack

Rage Coffee

Make your dad’s day-to-day life easier with some assorted range of flavourful coffees. The benefits from natural vitamin enriched Rage Coffee’s range of brews reduce daily anxiety and fatigue by improving stamina and cerebral blood flow among others.

Price: Rs. 849

Where: ragecoffee.com

Rage Coffee's Fathers' Day Gift Box

Sweet Excuse

If you are shying away from big surprises and want to keep things short and sweet, how about some exclusively crafted range of chocolates? There’s no soul in this world that can say not to these bittery sweet delectables. So what are you waiting for?

Fabelle Chocolates by ITC

A Fabelle Elements Reimagined chocolate is a range that gives a creative rendition to nature. Showcasing a different persona of every father, the chocolates celebrate elements of a father who is strong as fire, nourishing as water, infinite as space, composed as air and nurturing as earth. Crafted with a rich outer shell, the delicious centre is filled with flavours and exotic ingredients.

Price: Rs. 575 onwards

Where: itcstore.in

Fabelle Elements Chocolate

SMOOR

“Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you are gonna get” reads the famous dialogue from Forrest Gump. Take the hint and give the first man in your life a specially curated box of handcrafted chocolates to celebrate his experiences and hurdles he has overcome. SMOOR’s Father’s Day collection hosts a treasure- trove of treats created with rich ingredients, skilled craftsmanship and love & care.

Price: Rs. 230 onwards

Where: smoor.in

SMOOR's Fathers' Day Gift Combo

Gourmet Experience

If you don’t want to indulge in just sweet goodness, and want to diversify the palate you are curating for your dad. Check out these homegrown patisseries who don’t just stick to sweet nibbles.

Butterfingers by Preetanjali

This Father’s Day, if you want to take a break and celebrate the day with some sweet goodness, ordering in some sweet treats from Kolkata based patisserie Butterfingers by Preetanjali might be the perfect choice. Bring home some delectable packed in a special hamper that includes Cheese Chilli Crackers, Orange Walnut Rosemary Dip or Lemon Blueberry Cake.

Price: Rs. 2000

Where: +91 98362 30066

Butterfingers by Preetanjali's Fathers' Day Combo

Kaos

Kaos by The Salt House Kolkata has come up with interesting sweet hampers for every type of dad, including the Beer & Burger Loving Dad and the Health Freak Dad. While the first includes treats like beer, sweet potato veg burger, assorted cookies and grissini, the latter is packed with Kombucha, Sourdough, Bagels and Cream Cheese, Shortbreads and Dark Chocolate profiteroles.

Price: Rs. 2200 onwards

Where: +91 80470 92574

Bombay Sweet Shop

You may love dad jokes, or hate them but you definitely cannot ignore them because dads and dad jokes are unabashedly endearing. Celebrate the man who can go to any extent to bring a smile on your face with Bombay Sweet Shop. Their Father’s Day special collection brings you hampers filled with snacks like Peri Peri Corn Chivda, Choco Butterscotch Barks, Chilli Cheese Bhujia and so on.

Price: Rs. 200 onwards

Where: bombaysweetshop.com

Choco Butterscotch Barks

The Binge

If you are looking for ways to express your love for your dad, thank him with a sweet surprise from The Binge. The brand's new collection- The Carnival of Exotic Range consists of the most exquisite variety of delicate ornamental dates,dried fruits and nuts. The collection is a luxe take on traditional Indian sweets and includes various options to choose from.

Price: Rs. 1100 onwards

Where: thebinge.in

Etched Forever

The precious luminary in your life, your fathe rmust be celebrated everyday but if you still want to make this Father's Day special for him gift him something that has a personal touch to it. There can't be anything better that celebrates the bond between you and your father better.

IGP

Gift your dad a set of accessories packed in a personalised box for that extra finishing touch. The Best Dad Accessory Set in Personalised Box consists of a tie, a pocket square, a lapel pin and cufflinks. You may as well as gift him IGP's Personalised Daily Necessities kit or, Wireless Bluetooth Ear Pods in Personalised Case.

Price: Rs. 795 onwards

Where: igp.com

Gadget Freak

If your dad is a gadget freak and always on the look out for new age tools and tech accessories, it gives way for you to pick up some tech stuff for him this Father's Day. Check what's on the list:

Dyson

This Father's Day gift your dad the Dyson SupersonnicTM Hair Dryer to reduce hair drying time with no extreme heat. The gadget meadures air temperature over 40 times a second and regulates the heat. This prevents extreme heat damage to help protect the mane's shine. Moreover, this product can double up as a family usable tool as well.

Price: Rs. 34,900

Where: dyson.in