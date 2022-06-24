Here are seven wraparound minis on our radar...

Micro minis are back on the streets and among them the wrap style seems to be having a moment. From a plain black number to a floral printed piece and another that takes cues from trench coats, here are our picks of wrap mini skirts. Think Burberry, Balmain and The Attico...

The dotted line

The work of French-Hungarian artist Victor Vasarely, the psychedelic dot prints on this Paco Rabanne skirt draw you in immediately. The blue and green colour pairing, along with the royal blue buttons on the side are other details that make it appealing. Rs.99,180 approximately

Going retro

Delivering a slightly retro vibe, this Bottega Veneta skirt is a timeless addition to your wardrobe. The linen-blend piece is designed for a high waist and is finished with silver buttons on the side. Rs.77,980 approximately

B for bold

Black wool twill is fashioned into this classic skirt by Balmain. Featuring a golden ‘B’ at the waist, the wrap effect piece is versatile and can be worn with anything from a crop top to a t-shirt or even a lace camisole. Rs.1,03,375 approximately

Twill it like it is

Acne Studios’ cotton-blend twill skirt is a window into the ’90s. The checked red number has a buttoned front and is lined with satin-twill. Rs.35,420 approximately

Off centre

The asymmetric Cloe wrap mini from The Attico is cut from wool-blend twill. Everything from the uneven waistband to the beautiful shade of soft pink and the satin-lining, make this one a must-have this season. Rs.46,000 approximately

Channeling summer

Synonymous with life on the beach and long lazy summers, this cheerful skirt is a fun take on the trend. The floral-print number from Faithfull The Brand is crafted from breathable linen. Rs.19,000 approximately

Trench toast

Burberry takes inspiration from its iconic trench coat to create this unique skirt. Cut from beige cotton-gabardine, the wrap skirt has a buttoned closure, side pockets and a belt at the hem. Rs.74,860 approximately

