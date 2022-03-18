Holi Special: Make a splash into the festival of colours with these rainbow hued accessories

An all-white attire, be it Indian or Western- is the perfect palette for Spring colours to thrive in all its glory. As the scorching pre-summer sun is already raising the heat, a pure white outfit in light fabric can also help you pull it through the day. Whether you choose to play with gulaal or not, the festival of colours calls for a pop here and there. Here are a few hand-picked vibrant accessories with which you can try. Happy Holi!

Deck the Neck

Home-grown sustainable clothing label Greenwear has come up with a colourful collection that is top-to-toe eco-friendly. Up your fashion game with their Khadi items spun in solar powered sewing machines. Pair a vibrant dupatta or a stole with an easy breezy white kurta and culotte to enjoy to the fullest under the scorching sun. The accessories are available in a plethora of colours.

Where? poweringlivelihoods.org/ greenwear

Pocket Pinch: Price on Request

Bag it Up

Planning for a day long Holi party but worried about storing your essentials? We suggest you pick up an easy to go sling bag. It will not just help you keep your necessities close but add a festive touch to your all-white Holi attire. Be it Indian or Western, a sling bag goes well with every outfit. Check out the Coral Hand Embroidered Jute Sling Bag from The Loom for instance. The peach hued fringes and cowries lend a coastal feel to the accessory.

Where? Instagram: @theloom.in

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 2500

Colour Droplets

There can’t be any better accessory than a classic Chandbali, or a chunky finger ring to pair with a soothing white outfit. However, the festival of colours call for some extra sass and we have a perfect solution. Tribe Amrapali has launched a Holi special collection named Ghungroo that features some of their statement designs with a colourful spin. Pick from a range of earrings, necklaces, rings and bangles with vibrant enamel carvings, Rawa work or Ghungroo droplets.

Where? tribeamrapali.com

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 4000 onwards

Spring Blooms

‘Tis the season of picturesque blossoms and Holi celebrates the vivid shades nature has to offer. Tie your hair into a low bun and deck it up with a floral gajra to add a pop of colour to your style statement. Ami Mane Jewellery & Accessories specialises in decorative hair accessories inspired by flowers, dance and history. Pick an ornamental hair comb, pin or a katran if you feel a gajra would look too OTT.

Where? amimane.com,

Instagram: @amimanejewellery

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 350 onwards for hair pins

Rs. 2000 onwards for Gajras

Mask-a-raid

Masks have become an integral part of any fashion statement post pandemic. Make heads turn with a finely embroidered, eye-catching mask with spring inspired floral patterns. Sparrow Clothing’s hand woven masks in soft, breathable cotton linen fabric are made out of upcycled fabric leftovers. Amp up your festive wardrobe with their Garden of Flowers face masks that come in a set of three. Available in dark green, brown and dark blue these masks are adorned with mustard and pink embroidered flowers and turquoise leaves.

Where? sparrowclothing.in

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 700 for a set of 3

Rainbows at my feet

Go full on desi with a pair of multi-hued jutti this Holi. Versatile and classy, a timeless pair of these shoes can be seamlessly paired with both Indian and western outfits. Juttis are simultaneously comfortable to wear from morning to night as you don’t have to continuously fret about possible blisters on your toes. Pastels and Pop’s Instagram shop is sure to make you go gaga as they have left no stone unturned when it comes to a colour shade.

Where? pastelsandpop.com

Instagram: @pastelsandpop

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 2,200 onwards.

Eye Catcher!

Sunglasses are a must this season as they not only protect your eyes from harmful UV rays, but chemicals in Holi colours too. If you are planning to go all white tomorrow, add a pop of colour through this essential accessory. Check out the Prada Ultravox eyewear range with a distinctive rectangular silhouette available in vibrant shades of red and yellow, or the classic Decode sunglasses available in pink, amber yellow and cloudy gray lenses.

Where? prada.com

Pocket Pinch: Price on Request.