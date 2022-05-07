Mother’s Day Binge: Head out to these premium eateries to celebrate your Lady Love

Is your Mother’s Day checklist all ticked already? If you have ordered her gift, planned the day ahead, but are still looking for the right spot to take her out for a special brunch, lunch or dinner- let us come to your rescue. We have listed below a number of premium hubs in the city who are all prepped up to welcome you and your mother, mom-in-law or someone you consider your Fairy Godmother this Sunday. Check it out:

1. Oudh 1590:

Gosht Galawati Kebab

If you and your Lady Love are in the mood for something desi, particularly Biryani, we suggest you head out to any of Oudh 1590’s outlets. Celebrate the royalty this Mother’s Day with your beloved mother and treat her to a delicious spread of Awadhi delicacies which fits for the queen that she is. Further Treat your mom the favourite with some of the delectable kulfi options from The Kulfi Festival.

What: Mother’s Day At Oudh 1590

Where: All outlets of “Oudh 1590”

When: 9th May, 2022 ( Noon to 3:30 pm and 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm )

Price: Rs. 1000++ taxes

Contact: Instagram: @oudh1590

2. Paprika Gourmet

Begin the day with some lavish breakfast offerings by Kolkata based cloud kitchen Paprika Gourmet. The lavish platter to pamper your mom in bed for breakfast includes, Tomato ricotta tart, Bagels with cream cheese, Jacket potato with corn and cheese filling, Goat cheese broccoli galette, Khachapuri with smoked cheese and herb, Pancakes with Nutella, almonds and maple syrup.

What: Breakfast platter for your mom

Where: Surbhi Building, 8/1/2, Loudon Street, 1st Floor. Kolkata – 700017

When: 8th May, 2022 ( 9:00 am to 7:00 pm)

Price: Rs. 5,500 plus taxes

Contact: Call on + 91 9007022678/79/80 or order via Swiggy or Zomato

3. Homely Zest:

If your mum's the Chef de Cuisine of your home, give her a break this Sunday and pamper her with some healthy bites. The exclusively curated mother’s day special menu includes vibrant bars and platters, inclusive of a variety of flavours and textures like the Oriental Bar, Mezze Bar, Taco bar, Crostini Bar, Mexican Bar, Burger Bar, Salad Bar, Tandoori Bar and Cheese Platter. Place your order by today to get a discount of 8% on the total bill and get surprised with a sweet treat from Homely Zest.

What: Pamper the super cook of your house with an exclusive meal from Homely Zest

Where: 21 Mandeville Gardens, Kolkata – 700019

When: 8th May, 2022 ( 10:00 am to 10:00 pm)

Price: Rs. 1300 onwards

Contact: +91 62907 95523 or order via Swiggy Genie

4. Butterfingers by Preetanjali:

The special menu on Mother’s Day include various cakes like ‘Mum in a Million’ made with chocolate flourless hazelnut with jaggery, ‘Queen of Mums’ made of biscoff baileys and ‘When in doubt , Call Mum’, a mango kiwi blueberry cake. Offerings also include, petit fours namely Sugar Berry Hearts, Confetti Macarons and Fortune Cookies and Mama’s Favourite containing a Nutella cake jar, a pair of sugar berry hearts, fortune cookies and confetti macarons. All hampers can be customized as per the request of the patrons.

What: Mother’s Day Special Treat from Butterfingers by Preetanjali

Where: 4A, Rainey Park, Rowland Row, Ballygunge, Kolkata-700019

When: 8th May, 2022 (10 am to 7 pm)

Price: Starting at Rs 100 upto Rs 2250

Contact: +91 98362 30066

5. Yauatcha

Pamper your mom with Yauatcha favourites like Crispy Aromatic Duck, Crispy Prawn Cheung Fun, Spicy Har Gau, Truffle Edamame Dim Sum and so on. The dessert spread highlights options like, Pecan and Coffee Delice, Chocolate Pebble and Chocolate Hazelnut Mousse to soothe your taste buds and end the meal on a sweet note. Patrons can pair Yauatcha’s signature specials with a choice of alcoholic beverages like Vodka, Gin, Tequila and Rum. Along with an opulent feast enjoy a special live performance by Craig D’Souza this Mother’s Day.

What: An exquisite Mother’s Day Brunch at Yauatcha Kolkata

Where: 33, Level 5, Quest Mall, Syed Amir Ali Avenue, Ballygunge, Kolkata – 700017

When: 8th May, 2022 ( Noon to 4 pm)

Price: Rs 3,499++ taxes for two

Contact: +91 92222 22800

6. Burma Burma

Treat your mother with mouth-watering delicacies like Asparagus, Tofu and Long Beans Salad, Grilled Jackfruit Salad, Roasted Poppy Potato and Brussels Sprout, Pyajoo Kari Chaat, Steamed Rice with Paper Parcel to name some, along with the signature dishes like Mandalay Curry Noodles a hearty bowl of flat noodles in a mild, freshly squeezed coconut milk curry with green tomatoes and shallots, topped with crispy fried noodles and Shiitake and Pok Choy Burmese Ramen, an umami broth of shiitake with crumbled tofu, greens, and rice noodles served with roasted chili & bean relish.

What: Take your mom out for a special mother’s day meal at Burma Burma

Where: 18 M, Ground Floor, Stephen Court, Park Street Kolkata – 700071

When: 8th May, 2022; 12:30 – 4:00 pm; 6:30 – 10:30 pm (Mon – Fri) | 12:00 – 4:00 pm; 6:30 – 10:30 pm (Sat - Sun)

Price: Rs. 1500++ taxes for two

Contact: +91 75060 61460/ 99202 40097

7. Polo Floatel

The signatures on the menu include dishes like Old School Prawn Cocktail, Kolkata Kathi Rolls, Mom’s mac & Cheese, Naga Chilli Cheese Toasts, Calcutta Boat House Fish Fry, Murgh Tikka Angaare, Gilafi Seekh Kebab, Chengdu Style Chilli Fish, Middle East Mezze Mediterranean, and so on. End your meal on a sweet note with desserts like Caramel Marshmallow Chocolate Brownie with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream to name a few.

What: Plan your Mother’s Day Date at Polo Floatel, Kolkata

Where: 9/10, Kolkata Jetty, Strand Rd, Kolkata-700001

When: 8th May, 2022 (7:30 am to 11 pm)

Price: Rs. 1600++ taxes for two

Contact: +91 86979 71678

8. JW Marriott

Treat your mother to a hearty buffet brunch at the JW Kitchen. The menu features an array of live stations for pastas, risottos, chaat counters, and a salad bar. This year the spotlight is on the Live Carvery station for the ‘Seven Hour Slow Roasted Pork Leg’, served with a variety of accompaniments such as ‘Roast Potato’, ‘Asparagus’, ‘Broccoli’ and ‘Onion Confit’. A special highlight is that the hotel’s chefs are bringing from their childhood as an ode to their awe-inspiring mothers such as ‘Kakrolerpur’ by Chef Deep, ‘Nadruki Tikki’ by Chef Afsar, and ‘Jhol Momo’ by Chef Karan.

What: A delightful celebration of Mother’s Day at JW Marriott Kolkata

Where: JW Kitchen, Vintage Asia, JW Bakery

When: 8th May, 2022; JW Kitchen (12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.), Vintage Asia (12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.), JW Bakery (10 a.m. - 9 p.m.)

Price: Rs. 1699++ taxes for two

Contact: +91 33663 30000

9. Canteen Pub & Grub:

To all the young mothers out there, swing by with your squad at Canteen Pub & Grub, Kolkata, to enjoy a scrumptious meal. Take a break from the routine and start your day off right with Canteen specials like Pizza Chap Di Pollo, Pizza Daab Chingri, Dal Makhani Pizza, Tandoori Pork Belly, Korean Style Crab Claws, Lasagna and more. You can also make your own Pasta by selecting your favourite ingredients. They also have an array of beverage and dessert options.

What: Mother’s Day at Canteen Pub & Grub

Where: City Centre 1, C301, 3rd floor, DC Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700064

When: May 8 (Noon onwards)

Price: Rs. 1700/- for two people

Contact: Instagram: @canteenpubandgrub

10. Caffeine ‘N’ Carburetors:

Caffeine 'N' Carburetors is an excellent spot to take your mother if you want her to be spoiled for choice and dabble into a variety of cuisines all under one roof. This Mother’s Day, treat your mother to CNC’s DIY three-course meal that includes Bruschetta, Pizza/ Pasta and Cheesecake.

What: Mother’s Day at Caffeine ‘N’ Carburetors

Where: 6, 1st and 2nd Floor, Picasso Bithi, Minto Park, Kolkata

When: May 8 (Noon onwards)

Price: Rs.1500/- for two people

Contact: Instagram: @caffeine.carburetors

11. Boho Trunk Store & Café:

Have a cosy lunch at this quaint cafe cum store that exudes a bohemian vibe. Munch on their array of delicacies like Grilled Cajun Chicken Salad, Bombay Style Masala Sandwich, Pepperoni Pizza, Cauliflower Chilli Fry and more. Pair these munchies with their refreshing beverage options like Caramel Popcorn Shake, Lemon Iced Tea, Exotic Darjeeling First Flush and Caffe Latte, to name but a few. And while you’re there, don’t forget to pick up a nice gift from their store that boasts a vast collection of Western and Indo-Western outfits and home decor items for the lady of your life.

What: Mother’s Day at Boho Trunk Store & Cafe

Where: 38 Indrani Park, Prince Anwar Shah rd. Kolkata, near Jogesh Chandra Law College, Kolkata 700033

When: May 8 (1pm onwards)

Price: Rs. 500/- for two people

Contact: Instagram: @bohotrunkkolkata