From Bottega Veneta to Givenchy, here are seven oversized blazers to keep you warm and stylish this season

What was once seen as a fitted and buttoned-up workwear option, has now been reimagined as a relaxed, casual and oversized staple. Blazers have become versatile pieces that can be easily worn over anything. Predicted to be a strong trend this coming winter, we explore the latest collections of labels like Alexander Wang, Givenchy and Bottega Veneta for inspiration.

Pink alert

Designer Norma Kamali shows off her innovative yet timeless approach towards design with this double

breasted jacket in pink. Designed with a concealed velcro closure down the front, this shoulder padded blazer is made from stretchable crepe, with a raw cut trim and invisible front slip pockets. The chic jacket also comes with an optional belt. ₹25,939 approximately



Slim picking

This black number from A.W.A.K.E. Mode featuring a plunging V-neck can also be styled as an off-shoulder blazer. With peak lapels and an off-centre button down fastening in the front, the fitted piece has long sleeves and side flap pockets. Crafted in Ukraine, this asymmetric jacket is cut for a slim fit. ₹46,548 approximately



Dark hour

This oversized dark khaki blazer by Amiri is a single-breasted jacket crafted with a mix of wool and elastane. Featuring classic lapels, this shoulder-padded coat boasts long sleeves and three front welt pockets. This statement piece is cut for an oversized fit from the mid-weight fabric and comes with a button fastening down the front. ₹2,59,120 approximately



Oat couture

Designed from an amalgamation of cotton, viscose and wool, this oversized blazer in the shade of ‘oatmeal melange’ is a structured coat by Bottega Veneta. This double-breasted jacket showcases enlarged notch lapels, button closures and pockets at the front.₹3,97,205 approximately



Locked in

Drawing inspiration from the love locks on the Pont des Arts bridge in Paris, this black number by Givenchy features a silvertone padlock closure in the front. Crafted in Italy, this oversized blazer, designed from lightweight wool, boasts notched lapels, slit cuffs and front welt pockets. ₹2,57,990 approximately



Bolt from the blue

This cotton blend denim blazer by Alexander Wang is perfect for both on and off-duty looks. Cut for an oversized fit, this jacket featuring classic lapels combines various shades of blue with its tonal stitching. This beautiful piece boasts long sleeves, chest welt pockets and two front flap ₹83,271 approximately

Perfect tan

Crafted by Smythe, this double-breasted blazer in tan is elevated by a quartet of buttons at the front. This casual piece designed from a luxurious blend of linen and lightweight silk is cut for a slim and contemporary fit. This blazer is also lined with notched lapels. ₹68,367 approximately