Ahead of Diwali, we pick some homegrown labels to take care of your skin and hair issues

While prepping for Diwali takes a long time, a prep to look your gorgeous best often takes a backseat. A glow-up and smooth hair need not mean multiple salon sprees any longer. All you need is a handful of products and voila! Here is a curated list of some homegrown skincare and haircare brands just for you:

Chhoo-mantar acne

Even after tons of skin treatments, stubborn pimples are just not ready to leave us. Here we have a complete acne solution from Pilgrim’s Australian skincare range. The anti-acne products consist of foaming and gel face washes, toner, non-oily moisturiser, an anti-blemish serum and essential oils that will treat your acne naturally by cleansing and nourishing your skin. Your blemish-free, nourished skin will thank you for sure. Rs 225 onwards. On www.discoverpilgrim.com

At-home self-pampering session

If you are really short on time and want that instant glow on your face, go for an at-home facial with O3+’s easy-to-use facial kit. Apply, rest and let your skin rejuvenate. The kits come with a cleanser, toner, scrub, massage cream, face pack, and more. Rs 750 onwards. On www.o3plus.com

Eyes need some care too

Long office hours and scrolling through our cell phones are tiresome for our eyes. But Kiehl's has come to your rescue with their Facial Fuel Eye De-puffer, a cooling eye stick. The formula glides on effortlessly to help reduce under-eye puffiness on the go and make you look refreshed. Say bye-bye to tired, puffy eyes! Rs 2100. On www.kiehls.in

Hair mask to the rescue

When there is less time, and you can’t manage to get a hair spa or treatment done, a pure repair mask from pH will be your go-to buddy. The product made with the finest of ingredients with added hyaluronic acid will nourish and fortify your damaged hair with a plumping effect. Rs 1350 onwards. On www.phlaboratories.in

Hydration is the key to plump skin

Experts keep telling us to consume enough water to keep us and our skin too healthy. But we somehow just miss that. And as a result, our skin suffers the most…hyperpigmentation, blemishes, breakouts and whatnot. But you can give your skin that hydration boost with Skinkraft’s Hydra Boost kit which includes products like a cleanser, moisturiser and serum, formulated with hyaluronic acid. This festive season, don’t let that glow leave your side! With skin so supple and hydrated, flaunt away your best skin that is also healthy. Rs 999. On www.skinkraft.com

Don’t just snack on dates

Did you know date seed oil is extremely beneficial for your scalp and hair health? Loaded with amino acids and riboflavin, date seed oil can reduce dandruff, and itchy scalp and help with managing hair loss. With Crazy Owl’s Date seed hair oil, shampoo and conditioner, your mane will be at its healthiest best. Rs 475 onwards. On www.crazyowl.in

Easier than ever

Getting shiny, healthy hair is not difficult anymore. Natural hair oils and sulphate-free shampoos are some of the basic things that you need to use for your hair. Get a bottle of Skivia Curry Patta Anti-Grey Hair Oil, made with the purest of ingredients, to make your hair healthier than ever. Price 373 onwards. On www.skivia.in

Pretty feet

Why should the skin and hair have all the fun? Since the feet take the most stress and keep you on tiptoes always, they deserve a pamper too. Deyga’s Mini Foot Spa combo consisting of foot scrub and butter should be your go-to product this Diwali to exfoliate, soften and moisturise your tired feet and make them gorgeous. Rs 989 onwards. On www.deyga.in