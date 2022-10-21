Usher in Goddess Lakshmi this Dhanteras and Diwali with precious designs from traditional jewellery houses

Gold plays a key role when it comes to the festival of lights, and people throng in numbers to buy the glittery metal as a sign of good luck around this time. We take a look at five traditional jewellery houses around the city to understand what designs are trending this festive season, along with some of their Diwali special offers.

Anjali Jewellers

Anjali Jewellers is one of the most revered diamond and gold jewellery stores in the city with a reputation for all encompassing, traditional to modern designs. This Dhanteras, they have come up with multiple offers on diamond, gold, silver and costume jewellery as well as astrological stones. Lucky customers also stand a chance to win gifts like an LED Smart TV, gold pendants and jewellery for free on purchase above a certain amount. “The designs are a mix of heavy and light jewellery along with some trendy diamond and light diamond pieces. Heavy silver jewellery is also in huge demand. There’s something for everyone as per their budgets and requirements,” shares Annargha Uuttiya Chowdhuury, Director of Anjali Jewellers Pvt Ltd.

Offers up till October 23rd

Instagram: @anjalijewellers46

A Sirkar & Co. Jewellers

A Sirkar & Co Jewellers doesn’t need any new introduction as they make sure to catch everyone’s breath with each of their designs. The house takes pride in being the pioneers of Dhanteras festival in Kolkata and expects a huge footfall just like any other year. “We don't have any special offers particularly curated for Diwali since we take pride in designing bespoke precious jewellery for our customers, taking into account their tastes and preferences. All our pieces are value for money and absolutely unique as we do not go by trends. We take inspiration from traditional motifs and make it relevant to the contemporary women of today. The art of Jorowa is dying hence we are looking to work on some pieces exhibiting fine Jorowa work,” shares Brinda Sirkar, Director of A Sirkar Co Jewellers. Each of their pieces is timeless and can be worn across generations, hence making it worth the splurge.

Instagram: @a.sirkarjewellers

Nemichand Bamalwa Jewellers

Nemichand Bamalwa boasts of being the pioneers of retail 22/22K Gold in India and displays an elite, bespoke range of diamond, polka, temple and gold jewellery. This Diwali, they have come up with discounts up till 25% on making charges for connoisseurs looking to splurge on spectacular, precious pieces. “The modern women like stackable designs that can be worn on necks and wrists. Sapphires and tanzanites are also getting popular; however Emerald and Ruby remain to be the most sought after gemstones. Young and trendy women are also going big on rose gold,” shares Vinay Bamalwa, Co- owner of Nemichand Bamalwa Jewellers.

Offers on till October 24th

Instagram: @nemichandbamalwajewellers

Virraya Jewellery

Virraya Jewellery has curated an exclusive Diwali range this year that boasts of heritage and timeless pieces with the main focus being on Polki and Jadau jewellery. The ornaments range from eternal necklaces, jhumkas to authentic Bangdis and Patlas. They have also come up with an exquisite section specially made for millennials. Some of the predominant stones that are trending at their store this year happen to be tourmaline, amethyst, tanzanite and aquamarine alongside evergreen gemstones such as rubies and emerald. “People are now opting for jewellery which are more functional and can serve multiple purposes. Choker cum bracelets have picked up at our store, as well as detachable earrings and sets,” shares Anuj Bajoria, owner of Virraya Jewellery.

Instagram: @virraya_jewellery

Crisanto Jewels

Crisanto Jewels is ushering in the festival lights with an exclusive range titled The Festive Edit 2022- Diwali. It exhibits a stunning range of jewels in timeless designs that come in both fine and fashion statement designs. They also have a special section curated for little ones too. Being a perfect merger of traditional Indian craft and modern sensibilities, their pieces include earrings replete with gemstones suited for a family gathering, as well as bracelets and finger rings to amp up the festive look. Their neckpieces can jazz up any outfit and become the central piece of attention at any Diwali party. There’s additional good news as they are offering a flat 15% discount on all products. “Diwali is the time to take out and adorn the most precious pieces of jewellery. Buying jewellery on Dhanteras is extremely auspicious as it is an invitation to Goddess Lakshmi to bring abundance and joy in our lives,” shares Bharti Bangur, owner of Crisanto Jewels.

Offers up till October 24th

Instagram: @crisantojewels

De Beers Forevermark

As the celebrations for the most auspicious Indian festival- Diwali begins, De Beers Forevermark unveils three new elegant designs from its Forevermark Avaanti collection. The latest collections signify the spirit of possibility, inspiring the wearer to make a statement everyday as they were it. "Jewellery especially when it comes to diamonds, signify prosperity during this time of the year. Women look for something genuine, natural and meaningful while remaining classy," shares Amit Pratihari, Vice President of De Beers Forevermark.

Website: forevermark.com

PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta

PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta, brings to you its ultimate jewels where Indian traditions are interpreted in modern cuts and styles to rekindle the spirit of Festive season. Surrounded with laughter, loved ones and good vibes, India is ready to welcome this festive season with grace and style. Established in the year 1980 under the magnificent direction of its inspirational Director, Mr. Pawan Gupta, PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta is a listed jewellery company based in New Delhi.

Price: On Request. At P.P. Jewellers by Pawan Gupta stores