Lift the festive spirits higher in your celebrations with this list of Christmas party-wears

The season’s greetings call for some exquisite silhouettes. Choosing the outfit of the day for a Christmas or New Year’s party is a decision that will highlight your personality to the fullest. Keeping up with the spirits of the festive season we bring you a specially curated list of over ten interesting outfits that you can rock during this festive season. Be sure to check them out



Milan Co-ord Set

Three-piece co-ord sets are currently in vogue, and this Milan Co-ord set is so beautiful and merry indeed. The outfit gives happy and joyous vibes and a total Christmas feel.





Made by: Around The City

Price: ₹8,610

Available online



Matera Co-ord Set

The rednosed reindeer festive feels are on, and now is the time to shine on. The Matera co-ord set is smart, chic and very comfortable and a great gifting option this festive season or a perfect addition to one’s own Christmas attire as well.





Made by: Around The City

Price: ₹4,820

Available online



Grace Crop Top

The perfect Christmas crop top is here to ring in the festive spirit and spread the cheer around. With comfort, style and puffed sleeves gleaming through, this top is a must-have for the Christmas outfit pick chosen for oneself or to gift someone.





Made by: Around The City

Price: ₹1,987

Available online

Siena Dress

Santa Claus is coming to town, and red is the colour of the season indeed. This outfit is perfect for your cocktail party picks and Christmas parties, or a dinner or get-together with near and dear ones. Look forward to enchanting your Christmas by adorning this outfit or save this in your cart to purchase this as a gift for your loved one.





Made by: Around The City

Price: ₹3,990

Available online

Palermo Co-ord Set

This co-ord set is the perfect epitome of a romantic old-school white Christmas, where all blossoms and blooms and bell sleeves and bows groom. Make this a go-to outfit for the perfect Christmas look, and the right choice to gift this outfit for a loved one too.





Made by: Around The City

Price: ₹4,200

Available online

Oversized Hemp Jacket

Christmas sounds like winter and cold winds brewing, and hot chocolate with marshmallows being relished. An oversized hemp jacket is a total fashion add-on this festive season for one's Christmas fashion pick or a gift for their loved one.





Made by: Anousshka

Price: ₹7,800

Available online

One Shoulder Dress

Whether one has been knotty or nice, there is something for every occasion to head to this festive season. Be it a Christmas party, a coffee or a dinner date, this is absolutely a gorgeous choice indeed, to gift or to embrace it.





Made by: Anousshka

Price: ₹4,200

Available online

Kaftan Jacket Co-ord Set

Setting angelic vibes this Christmas is such a win. Indeed, this is a top favourite Christmas wardrobe pick to dress for the occasion or to be gifted. It is made with consciousness keeping the environmental factors in mind, and making sustainable and right choices this festive season is the right thing to do.





Made by: Anousshka

Price: ₹ 4,380

Available online





Lincell Wrap Around Dress

A lovely wrap-around outfit makes it a perfect Christmas fashion choice, embracing minimalism and sustainable choices this festive season. This serves as a great gifting option as well, and can also blend in well as a holiday outfit celebrating the festivities.





Made by: Anousshka

Price: ₹3,800

Available online

Cutout Midi Dress

Cut-out trends are very much in fashion, and it is here to stay and slay this Christmas season. This outfit is a lovely pick for the occasion and for gifting a loved one as well, to stay on top of their fashion game. The fitting and sleeves to the cuts make the dress and the wearer more attractive than they already are.





Made by: Anousshka

Price: ₹4,650

Available online

Half and Half Ivory Mini Dress

Your mini getaway for the Christmas holidays to a tropical night just got interesting, because in your gear is this elegant and chic silhouette. Perfect for a night out or a party, this mini dress is sure to help you stand out and turn heads in awe.





Made by: Ostilos

Price: ₹2,124

Available online



Abundant Green Corset

This corset top with braided straps is a game-changer with the straps crossing at the back. Bringing out the oomph factor for this festive season, this silhouette is sure to bring out a hint of intricacy with grace and elegance. Rock it with a mini-skirt or any other bottomwear of your choice, it's your call.





Made by: Ostilos

Price: ₹1,799

Available online



Universe Jumpsuit

This V-neck jumpsuit with a thin strap is a graceful addition to your Christmas wardrobe. It accentuates your shoulders beautifully and is a perfect choice for your evening cocktail party.





Made by: Ostilos

Price: ₹2,799

Available online



Flower Baby Top

This uniquely stitched crop top is a vibrant choice of silhouette for the festivities. With your selfie sessions underway, it is sure to bring out the festive feel during your Christmas celebrations with a younger and fresher look.





Made by: Ostilos

Price: ₹1,799

Available online



Burnt Orange Fancy Collar Dress

Go a little retro this Christmas with this fancy collar dress. The colour of this beautiful silhouette is sure to highlight the festivities and is more in line with Christmas-themed parties.





Made by: Ostilos

Price: ₹3,299

Available online

