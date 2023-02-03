From Louis Vuitton to Akris, here’s our pick of vintage skirts

With celebrities like Anya Taylor Joy and Kylie Jenner donning high-waisted midi skirts at the Paris Haute Couture Week, we are witnessing the return of ’90s-style vintage skirts this season. From flared silhouettes with ruffles to hand-draped pieces and prairie-style numbers, here’s our pick of statement pieces by labels like Louis Vuitton and Akris.

Shape of you

Balmain crafts this black number from a cotton-blend fabric. The high-waist skirt has a flared bottom. Designed for a fitted shape, the grain de poudre midi comes with concealed rear zip fastening. Rs 1,48,382 approximately

Denim drama

This faded blue ’90s-style denim skirt from Louis Vuitton is cut for a regular fit. The knee-length skirt is designed with a high waistband that comes with the brand’s initials at the front. Made in Italy, the piece features a zipper fastening at the back. Rs 1,92,374 approximately

Set the tone

Designed from an amalgam of bio-washed cotton canvas and cotton corduroy, this two-tone skirt from the Marni X Carhartt Wip collection comes in contrasting hues of beige and brown. One side of the high-waist skirt boasts a ribbed pattern while the other is plain. The piece features belt loops and a button fastening at the front. Rs 70,917 approximately



Prairie life

Crafted in the USA, this cotton-velvet piece by Batsheva is a contemporary take on prairie styles. The black ‘Bella’ skirt is fitted through the waist and hips with a relaxed cut at the bottom and is finished with pearl buttons down the front. Rs 22,717 approximately

Buckle up

Fashioned from cotton-blend twill, this high-waist midi skirt by Akris has a coordinating belt with the label’s signature trapezoid-shaped buckle. The A-line linden-hued skirt, designed with soft pleats and button fastening at the front, fits true to size and has a concealed zip fastening at the side. Rs 1,21,456 approximately

Get in line

Tory Burch’s skirt, featuring diagonal navy blue and brown stripes is crafted in Italy. This flared piece is tailored with box pleats, contrast stitching and a straight hem. Rs 1,54,551 approximately

Train of thought

As a part of the CJR Collection 010, Christopher John Roger unveiled this beautiful beige skirt with a bustle and train on the Resort ’23 runway. The maxi-length hand-draped evening skirt, crafted from a blend of cotton and moire, has a hook and zip fastening at the back. Rs 3,19,583 approximately

