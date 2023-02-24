We pick out dresses and accessories inspired by the Netflix series Class

Ever since Netflix released the Indian adaptation of the original Spanish web series Elite, social media has

been obsessed with the cast’s on set closet. Be it Suhani’s leather jacket look, Koel’s green party dress or Yashika’s chic pearl-embellished headband — we take inspiration from the students of Hampton International School and curate a list of statement pieces that fit right into ‘schoolgirl aesthetics.’

Link ahead

Crafted in Italy, the Medusa chain necklace by Versace is linked with circular and oval-shaped gold and pink-toned iridescent effect rings. The choker features a Medusa shaped chain and crystal-embellished charm. ₹1,28,369 approximately.

Close call

The Saint Laurent black Leather biker jacket is designed for a slim fit at the bust while the waist is cut for a close fit through the body. Made in Italy, the jacket with a stud trim is finished with epaulettes, notched lapels adorned with silver studs, zipped cuffs and black satin-twill lining. ₹312,150 approximately.

Buckle up

Prada’s brushed-effect Mary Jane shoes are detailed with a lettering logo print besides the curved line

accenting the metal buckle. Set on a 50mm low block heel, the almond-toed shoes crafted from leather have a T-bar strap. ₹1,14,216 approximately.

Green day

Designed for a slim fit, this Livia midi dress by Cefinn’s designer Sarah Cameron has a ruffled tiered skirt and neckline. Fashioned from pure silk, the dress is cinched at the waist and has a shirred back panel. The dark green number is finished with concealed hook fastenings along the front. ₹54,600 approximately.

Double trouble

Made in the United States, the Gitta headband by Jennifer Behr is a sustainable accessory detailed with

pearls on a gold-toned double frame. Curved at the ends, the headband is a thin and flexible steel frame wrapped in Japanese ribbon and adorned with glass pearls. ₹38,945 approximately.

Draw a line

This thigh-length skirt by Thom Browne features grey pleats with striped white fabric in between. The

chevron knit skirt with a dropped back is finished with signature grosgrain trim at stepped hem and a loop tab at the back. The Italian-crafted piece is made from wool and comes with a concealed side zip fastening. ₹1,62,220 approximately.

Keep warm

Knitted from soft cashmere, this slip 4G sweater from Givenchy is cut for a relaxed fit. The bright-pink piece boasts the brand’s signature 4G logo, a classic crew neckline and ribbed trims that is designed to lock in warmth. ₹1,09,569 approximately.