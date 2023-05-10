Mother’s Day Special: Shower your stylish mums with these statement pieces

We always look forward to occasions when our mothers deck up, put on make-up, do her hair and look all fancy…after all even she must take out some time to look her best after all the toil and hard work. So here is a curated list to help you get a statement piece for your beautiful woman.

Accessories on point!

Treat your mom with beautiful stylish handbags, footwears or accessories from Charles & Keith. With a myriad of colour options including pastels, brights and springy hues, one can choose any of these fancy accessories to impress their stunning mothers.

Rs 6999+. charleskeith.in

Love for indigo

If your mom is a true patron of handcrafts then this will be the right choice. An Indigo Palm Tree Handblock Printed throw like this is hand printed by skilled artisans of India. Its natural hues and Dabu prints bring the right amount of sophisticated punch to enhance the beauty of any setting.

Rs 1890. vaaree.com

Regal pieces

Sarees are timeless pieces which still rule the wardrobes of many Indian women. This Mother’s Day gift you mom the six yards of grace, which will be both beautiful and nostalgic. Straavi, a regal heritage handloom brand offers a variety of saree options like Ikkat, Bandhini, Benarasi, Pashmina, Kanjeevaram, Mashru silk, Organza, Patola and many more.

Rs 19985+. straavi.com

For stylish mommies

For young fashionable mums, Around The City clothing brand has lots to offer. Style your mom in the best way possible with a vibrant collection of trendy outfits that will suit any occasion. Around the City has a wide array of fashion picks for gifting on this occasion of Mother’s Day, like lovely denim co-ord sets, flowy dresses and corset outfits, jumpsuits, voguish pants and bottoms, chic and beautiful tops to name a few. Let your fashionista mom flaunt her style with such amazing, classy and sassy outfits.

Price on request. aroundthecityshop.com

Iconic designs

Some iconic design watches will also be a great gift for your mothers. Model 23 of Timex features a highly-curved, round pale rose gold-tone stainless steel case, unique strap connection and a mother-of-pearl dial. A classic gift like this for your mom will always be cherished.

Rs 8037. timexindia.com

Timeless beauty

DiaStar Original 60-Year Anniversary Edition will be yet another exemplary gift for your dear mother. With a monochrome stainless-steel case, the watch features a sapphire crystal with hexagonal facets to mark six decades since the original watch. The Rado R764 automatic movement with 80 hours of power reserve ensures reliable and precise timekeeping along with a diameter of 38 mm which is water resistant to 100 m. This definitely stands as an epitome of dependability, lasting beauty and endless wearing pleasure.

Rs 1.83 lakhs. rado.com

Sustainable beauties

Being a mother is not just about mothering a child. She takes care of a whole family. So, this Mother’s Day let every family member make her feel special. If someone is looking to surprise his wife on Mother’s Day, then Zouk has an array of choiceable accessories like stylish handbags, tote bags, shoulder bags and office bags. Ever wondered how easy it will be to impress your woman with just a simple tote bag from Zouk, which has sturdy and durable accessories, with a zip closure and double strap handle.

Rs 1499. zouk.co.in

At ease

Monrow Shoes, a premium homegrown footwear brand, introduces a special Lounge Leisure range that is sure to keep your mother at ease. Get this unique gift for your mom to make her walk super comfortable with these Lounge Leisure footwear, crafted with soft, flexible, lightweight and extra cushioned insoles.

Price on request. monrow.in

For the globetrotter

With Mother's Day around the corner, TUMI has launched its SS 23 collection. Keep your mom on the go with a wide range of products featuring Voyageur tote bags, 19 Degree carry ons and backpacks. With durable features and modern silhouettes, this will be a stylish, unique gift for your mamma.

Price on request. tumi.in

Chic Shoo

Jimmy Choo has a new edit of classic stilettos to elegant clutches. Let’s give the gift of luxury to the cheerleaders of our lives with the iconic pieces featuring the ever-classic Varenne Quad and Amita 45 in Smokey Blue.

Price on request. Jimmychoo.com

Fit and fine

For moms who are fitness freaks, the high waist 4-pocket active tights crafted with soft poly-spandex fabric from Clovia will be the correct pick. Engineered with 4-way stretch fabric that moves with your body, it has a deep pocket on each side, a zip pocket on the back, and a utility pocket on the inner side of the waistband. Its unique quick dry technology helps wick away sweat during an intense workout routine, keeping you cool and dry. With such great elasticity, and resistance to perspiration, it will be perfect for cycling, running, Zumba, and such.

Rs 1299. clovia.com

Beauty appreciation

By gifting your mom a handloom piece, you're not only showing your appreciation for her but also supporting traditional artisans and their craft. Not only will your mom appreciate the beauty and craftsmanship of a handloom piece, but she can also wear it on special occasions and pass it down as a family heirloom. It's a gift that will truly stand the test of time.

Rs 40000. instagram.com/loukya.co

For her aesthetic self

Whether she's an avid cook or simply enjoys spending time in the kitchen, Irida’s eco-friendly products will make her life easier and more sustainable. Irida Naturals has a wide range of rice husk, wheat straw, and wooden kitchenware and dinnerware. These materials are sustainable, renewable, and eco-friendly, making them an excellent choice for anyone who wants to reduce their environmental impact.

Price on request. Iridanaturals.com

Comfort feet

The Bikini Stripe is a Melissa flip-flop that is here to stay! Modern, delicate, beautiful and incredibly comfortable, once you put it on your feet you won't want to be without it. This slipper is very reminiscent of the slide model, as it is all open. Its upper is formed by two medium-sized straps and it is available.

Rs 4999. Melissaindia.com

Bag it!

Anita Dongre's line of plant-based vegan luxury handbags is both luxurious and kind to the earth. The collection also features handcrafted bags made with recycled glass beads. The bags and belts are inspired by nature and Anita's love for animals, and comprise the statement Swan Mini Grab Bag, Birds Of A Feather Crossbody Bag, Nocturnal Glass Beaded Bag, Champagne Gold Glass Beaded Bag, Birds of a Feather Belt and Haathi Belt.

Rs 29500. Anitadongre.com

Nature’s love

In a world of enormous carbon footprint, Hands of Gold's traditional papier mache art bringing Kashmir to the forefront makes for a great gifting option. These lightweight and durable handmade articles of utility can last a lifetime and reduces the need for frequent replacement, which can be wasteful, thereby protecting the environment. Gift one of their papier mache coasters, cups, bangles, jewellery boxes, paperweights, gift boxes to your mom.

Price on request. handsofgold.in

Stylist and comfortable

Saudh’s deep indigo kaftan is crafted in fine muslin silk. Embellished in cut dana and metal abhla work, this chic style celebrates the vibrant spirit of nature. This has a comfortable fit that provides roomy allowance between the fabric and wearer. Let your mom set her spirit free in this boho chic kaftan.

Rs 3,995. Saundh.in