Holi special: Find out some amazing gifting ideas for the festive time

Holi, a vibrant festival of colours, laughter, and music, symbolises the arrival of spring and joyful reunions. It’s a time for dancing, praying, feasting, and spreading happiness through the exchange of colours and gifts. While traditions vary across regions, gifting loved ones with tokens of love and blessings remains a cherished custom. Here are some Holi gifting ideas for you.
Chic attire
As summer kicks off, wardrobe updates are in full swing. For Holi gifting, consider Urbanic’s Spring-Summer ’24 collection. With its fresh style and effortless chic, the pieces feature blooming florals and gentle pastels, adding nature’s splendour to your wardrobe. From casual day looks to sophisticated evening wear and even for the upcoming Holi party with friends, you can rely on this collection which offers versatile ensembles. This printed top, shirt and shorts co-ord set is perfect for brunch dates or a casual outing with friends.
Rs 2,690. Available online.
Silky strands
Your hairstyle can truly make or break your entire look, surpassing the significance of mere outfits, jewellery, or even makeup. That’s why, many women love owning hair straighteners. Introducing Philips NourishCare India’s first hair straightener, designed to deliver stunning styles without the damaging effects of heat. With its unique blend of NourishCare and SilkProtectCare, it offers styling with built-in heat protection, ensuring your hair remains healthy and vibrant. NourishCare technology forms a protective layer on hair that prevents water loss due to heat. So, this Holi, when it comes to gifting your fellow women, look no further than this innovative straightener.
Rs 2,699. Available online.
Eco-friendly Holi
Ensure a safe Holi celebration with organic colours crafted from natural ingredients. They protect your hair, skin, and eyes, preventing irritation, burning sensations, or allergic reactions. They are an excellent choice when visiting loved ones’ homes to celebrate the occasion by applying colours. Check out this thoughtful Holi gift tray containing herbal gulaal and premium olive-based body care essentials. Show your loved ones you care with this perfect blend of tradition and luxury from igp.com. This black MDF tray comes with herbal gulaal in pink, yellow, green and orange colours.
Rs 1,145. Available online.
Skincare bliss
This Holi, treat your skincare enthusiast friend to the gift of radiant skin. Tinge’s limited edition Holi Kit — A Tinge of Love comes at a steal deal for all skin aficionados. This kit is curated with five products including a deeply moisturising face wash and moisturiser infused with natural extracts for pre and postHoli care. Alongside, enjoy two versatile face brushes crafted from sheesham wood, plus a brush cleaner for impeccable hygiene. Dermatologically tested, vegan, and cruelty-free, these products cater to all skin types, ensuring a guilt-free and radiant Holi celebration.
Rs 1,499. Available online.
Aroma haven
Whether you are aiming to create a serene sanctuary in your living space or seeking a tranquil atmosphere for your bedroom, room diffusers are a great choice. Enhance your living space with Rosemoore Lavender Blue Scented Reed Diffuser & Refill Oil Combo, perfect for uplifting moods and promoting relaxation. The gentle floral notes of lavender create a serene ambience, offering tranquility and elegance to your home. Ideal for gifting on Holi, this diffuser set includes a generous 200ml refill oil bottle for long-lasting fragrance.
Rs 2,624. Available online.