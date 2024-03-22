Holi: These items can help protect your skin and hair during the festivity

Stepping out on Holi means embracing vibrant colours and joyous celebrations, but it also entails exposing your skin and hair to potential damage from pollution and harsh colours. To safeguard your skin and hair during this festive occasion, consider incorporating these essential skincare and haircare products into your routine. These items can help protect your skin and hair from the harmful effects of colours and environmental pollutants, ensuring you enjoy a safe and enjoyable celebration.
Haircare highlights
Protect your hair this Holi with Sadhev AntiHairfall Oil, a natural elixir enriched with Bhringraj, hibiscus and amla. This Ayurvedic blend repairs, restores, and rejuvenates hair, promoting growth and preventing hair loss. Massage onto the scalp and strands to create a protective barrier against harsh chemicals in Holi colours, ensuring hassle-free cleanup.
Rs 1,000. Available online.
Sun protection
Don’t forget sunscreen for your Holi festivities! Try Conscious Chemist Sun Drink Sunscreen for SPF50 PA++++ protection. This lightweight sunscreen offers a dewy finish, intense hydration, and shields against sun damage and free radicals. Ideal for oily, combo, and normal skin, its non-comedogenic formula absorbs excess oil and improves moisture retention. With milk thistle extract and antioxidants, it’s your skin’s best defense against sun exposure and ageing.
Rs 599. Available online.
Hair nourish
Many people prefer oiling their hair perfectly before indulging in Holi celebrations. Protect your hair from Holi colours with Wella Professional Luminous Oil Reflections Smoothening Oil. Formulated with nourishing avocado and macadamia oils, this lightweight oil provides instant shine, controls frizz, and tames flyaways without weighing hair down. Prep your hair for the festivities and maintain a glamourous look effortlessly.
Rs 1,100. Available online.
Hydration essential
The Theory’s Barrier Repair Moisturiser is a great addition to your Holi skincare routine. Formulated with ceramide NP, plant cholesterol, and essential fatty acids in optimal proportions, this moisturiser accelerates barrier repair and restores moisture balance naturally. Ideal for dry and damaged skin, it leaves your complexion plump and dewy, perfect for post-Holi hydration.
Rs 699. Available online.