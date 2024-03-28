Festive time: For an 'egg'xtra special Easter

Easter is a cherished holiday worldwide, symbolising hope and renewal. It also heralds the arrival of spring, synonymous with growth and rejuvenation. Central to Easter is the tradition of gifting, representing the joy of sharing love and blessings. Explore our curated list of festive gift options, perfect for celebrating with family and friends.
Grace personified
A well-chosen dress has the power to uplift your spirits. Gift elegance with Mamicha’s Cappadocia Pink Luxury Kaftan dress. Crafted from luxurious salmon pink satingeorgette fabric, this stunning dress blends grace and style effortlessly. With its long silhouette and functional pockets, it’s designed to inspire freedom.
Rs 9,999. Available online.
'Egg’quisite charm
Attention, jewellery enthusiasts! This Easter, immerse yourself in the opulent tradition of Fabergé eggs with an exquisite selection of meticulously crafted pendants. Each pendant harbours a delightful surprise, making it a truly special gift for a loved one or someone close to your heart. With intricate designs, vibrant hues, and impeccable details, Fabergé Egg Pendants embody the essence of renewal, hope, and fresh beginnings — making them the perfect adornment for celebrating Easter in style.
Price on request. Available online.
Festive finesse
Find the perfect Easter gift with Shynora’s exquisite silver bags, seamlessly blending traditional Indian artistry with modern aesthetics. Each meticulously crafted bag exudes style and represents a significant investment in quality and craftsmanship. With attention to detail and a rich heritage, these bags add a touch of luxury to any festive ensemble.
Rs 1,179. Available online.
Glamour essentials
Experience airy-light texture and 100 per cent transfer-proof colour in just one swipe with SUGAR Cosmetics Mousse Muse Lip Cream. The ultralightweight formula lasts 24 hours without settling into lines or fading. Available in 14 flattering shades, it keeps lips soft, moisturised, and flawlessly defined all day.
Rs 399 upwards. Available online.
Ethnic elegance
This Easter, surprise those who adore traditional jewellery with the exquisite charm of Tribe Amrapali’s jhumki collection. Imagine delicate pastel flowers intricately crafted in sterling silver, adorned with vibrant stones, and enriched with intricate enamel work. These earrings redefine elegance, elevating your style with a sophisticated floral vibe.
Rs 13,905. Available online.
Sweet & sour surprises
Sorrentina’s tiramisu is sure to elevate your Easter party and win over your guests. To make this decadent dessert, the chefs at Sorrentina soak Italian Savioardi biscuits in velvety espresso overnight, before layering them with whipped mascarpone cheese and a lavish dusting of cocoa powder. It’s the perfect way to add a modern touch to your celebrations this year.
The freshly handcrafted Chip and Dip Snack Box is going to be a crowd-pleaser this festive season. The delicious hamper contains authentic Italian munchies like herbed crostini, sundried tomato pesto, cacio-e-pepe crackers and so much more. This snack box is designed to add a touch of Italy to your festive celebrations.
Price: Rs 1,500 and 1,399. Available online.
Satisfying Sips
Jacob’s Creek Unvined Riesling (non-alcoholic wine) brings the taste of sweet baked apples and stone fruit flavours to your dining table. This non-alcoholic wine with a lovely crisp acidity is the perfect gift for the health-conscious. It comes with an aroma of apples and apricots with flowery notes and pairs well with pickled herring or lightly spiced dishes.
Price on request.
Exotic essence
Just in time to make your Easter celebrations more special, Whiskers has launched perfumes which includes two each for men, women, and unisex categories. With its oceanic breeze fragrance, Whiskers Ghost – Eau De Parfum for Men is designed to deliver refreshing sensation, versatility, dynamic depth and an imaginary escape to the world of one’s own. A gripping scent that builds an enthralling whirlwind with Mint, Lavender, Jasmine, Cedar, White Musk and other exotic notes, it inspires a combination of vigour and freshness in a man’s thoughts, actions and body language during his daily life. Whiskers Enchanted Eau De Parfum for women is a dazzling balance of floral and fruity notes. It is vibrant, exotic and luscious. A zesty floral-fruity blend of Passion Fruit, Peony, Red Berries, Orchid and more, it adds to the innate feminine.
Price: Rs 999 and Rs 799.
Scent selection
Perfumes are universally loved and often regarded as the perfect gift option. On Easter, consider LilaNur Parfums Malli Insolite that offers a pleasant fragrance inspired by the radiant jasmine flower, cherished throughout India for its mystical allure. Known as Madurai Malli in Tamil Nadu, this fragrant blossom is woven into the fabric of daily life.
Rs 21,200. Available online.
Wireless wonder
Celebrate the joy of gifting by embracing the spirit of freedom with the Blaupunkt BTW100 Xtreme True Wireless Earbuds on the occasion of Easter. Perfect for the tech-savvy souls in your life, these earbuds offer seamless sound on the go, freeing them from tangled wires and offering unparalleled convenience. With top-notch Bluetooth technology and noise-cancelling features, they provide an immersive listening experience, whether your loved ones are dancing away or unwinding by the bonfire.
Rs 1,299. Available online.
Culinary bliss
Ideal for discerning individuals who take pride in their culinary domain or cherish the art of homemaking, these exquisite pieces from Classic Essentials’ latest product line promise to elevate any kitchen space. This Easter, bestow upon your loved ones the gift of sophistication and functionality in the form of kitchenware. Crafted from durable stainless steel, these products blend timeless elegance with contemporary functionality, perfect for those who cherish quality in their crockery. From resilient lunch boxes to exclusive stainless steel dinner sets, the range embodies the fusion of design and utility. With superior insulation and microwave compatibility, each piece ensures health safety and long-lasting performance.
Rs 1,899. Available online.