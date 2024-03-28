Festive time: For an 'egg'xtra special Easter

Sweet & sour surprises

Sorrentina’s tiramisu is sure to elevate your Easter party and win over your guests. To make this decadent dessert, the chefs at Sorrentina soak Italian Savioardi biscuits in velvety espresso overnight, before layering them with whipped mascarpone cheese and a lavish dusting of cocoa powder. It’s the perfect way to add a modern touch to your celebrations this year.

The freshly handcrafted Chip and Dip Snack Box is going to be a crowd-pleaser this festive season. The delicious hamper contains authentic Italian munchies like herbed crostini, sundried tomato pesto, cacio-e-pepe crackers and so much more. This snack box is designed to add a touch of Italy to your festive celebrations.

Price: Rs 1,500 and 1,399. Available online.