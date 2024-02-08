Decoding four colour palettes for Valentine’s Day

Want to see your special someone look gorgeous and handsome on Valentine’s Day? Why not get something that reflects their personality and vibe and matches with the seasonal colours! Here’s indulge being your guide for the ultimate V-Day lookbook that you can create for your partners. Get them today so that you can see your special one look the best on the day or spoil them with these beautiful pieces on the day itself.

Classic Whites

What best colour to suit your prince charming than the elegant and classy white? Having a white shirt is a must in the wardrobe this season as we celebrate the colours of love. Kingdom of White’s stylish and sauve collection gives you a plethora to choose from. Whether it is the Stylised contrast collar satin shirt or Mandarin Collar Stretch Poplin White Shirt or Wing Collar Lustre Finish White Shirt, do not miss out on any. These shirts reflect style and give you the uber-essential look to create a fashion statement.

Price: Rs 2499 onwards

Available on official website

Little Red Dress

Looking for what to gift your partner for a date night? Check out GAP’s Valentine’s Day collection featuring the perfect red dress for outings. If she pairs it with smokey eyes, minimal make-up, a short, flowy, comfy red dress, and letting the hair down, it’s the perfect recipe to have eyes on your partner for the whole night!

Price: on request

Available in stores across the country

Shades of Pink!

Here’s a one-for-all Shereen Mini Blazer Dress that can be worn for all occasions and at any time of the day. This Forever New piece adds the perfect oomph to the look. This lightweight fabric is comfortable without compromising on style. It also intricately features shawl lapels, long sleeves, button cuffs and a chic front wrap which lends the piece its ultra-stylish look in contemporary fashion.

Price: Rs 7200

Available on the official website

Monotones

Plans to cosy up outdoors with your special one? Check out this Sailor Neck Sweater in brick colour from Primal Gray. The simplistic mock wrap detail in the front elevates the design of the piece and gives it the necessary style. If your partner likes to keep it simple or prefers monotone, then this is the perfect gift for him- classic yet contemporary!

Price: Rs 4500

Available on the official website

