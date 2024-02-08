This Valentine's Day choose from these beauty products for your partner

If your partner has a weakness for all things beauty, this Valentine's Day give her one of the following cruelty-free products launched by the homegrown and global labels, curated by us.

Soft and supple

Homegrown label Suroskie’s newly launched range of body lotions made with ingredients specially sourced from Germany are worth a try. The luxurious blend of Sugar Lichy Body Lotion, rich in carrot seed and lychee fruit oils and infused with allantoin and Panthenol B5, is a great hydrator and rejuvenator. Gift this to your loved ones for a radiant glow and lasting hydration.

Available online.

Skin love

Do away with infirmity of ageing skin and bring that suppleness back with Indulgeo Essentials Melting Collagen Film. The face patches, suitable for all skin types, are innovative patches that harness the benefits of collagen, known for its skin-plumping properties.

The patches create a nourishing cocoon, delivering intense hydration and promoting a rejuvenated complexion. Elevate your skincare routine with these patches, providing a spa-like experience for your skin's optimal health and vitality.

Available online.