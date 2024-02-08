This Valentine's Day choose from these beauty products for your partner
Indulge brings you a few great choices in beauty products to woo you partner with, this Valentine's
If your partner has a weakness for all things beauty, this Valentine's Day give her one of the following cruelty-free products launched by the homegrown and global labels, curated by us.
Soft and supple
Homegrown label Suroskie’s newly launched range of body lotions made with ingredients specially sourced from Germany are worth a try. The luxurious blend of Sugar Lichy Body Lotion, rich in carrot seed and lychee fruit oils and infused with allantoin and Panthenol B5, is a great hydrator and rejuvenator. Gift this to your loved ones for a radiant glow and lasting hydration.
Available online.
Skin love
Do away with infirmity of ageing skin and bring that suppleness back with Indulgeo Essentials Melting Collagen Film. The face patches, suitable for all skin types, are innovative patches that harness the benefits of collagen, known for its skin-plumping properties.
The patches create a nourishing cocoon, delivering intense hydration and promoting a rejuvenated complexion. Elevate your skincare routine with these patches, providing a spa-like experience for your skin's optimal health and vitality.
Embrace the essence of love with Juice Beauty exquisite Kate Hudson Mask Collection where skincare meets romance. Immerse in the luxurious blend of organic ingredients that will leave the skin feeling refreshed, rejuvenated. The collection is a celebration of love, made with a special blend of organic powder ingredients derived from plants that helps get rid of all pollutants so that the skin looks radiant, even toned and glowy. An added bonus is the adorable, eco-friendly packaging consisting of reusable glass and a wooden stopper.
Available online.
Shades of colour
Label Moira Beauty’s Love Letter Series is inspired by past and present love moments. Each palette features 15 shades of show-stopping shimmers, dual chromes, and mattes, perfect for creating lovely eye looks. Let us take you back to creating soft, dreamy, sultry, glam, and everything that brings you happiness.
Available online.
Lip loves
Laneige's exquisite Lip Sleeping Masks is a part of Sweet Valentine Collection, featuring delightful flavors such as Gummy Bear, Sweat Candy, and Berry. Immerse yourself in the luscious essence of these uniquely crafted lip treatments, specially designed to pamper your lips with a burst of hydration. The product is infused with coconut oil, shea butter, and murumuru seed butter which helps keep the lips nourished and provides lasting moisture.
Available online.
Face time
The Ultra Facial Oil Free cream, a new product from Kiehls, is a 24-hour hydrating, oil-free gel moisturiser for oily skin to normal skin that has a cooling effect to reinvigorate. It helps maintain skin’s moisture balance and regulate excess oil production for skin that’s shine-free, fresh-feeling and healthier-looking all day.
Available online.
Serum Spiel
Kiko Milano Skin Trainer serum combats oxidative stress, leaving a youthful-looking, revitalized skin. A powerful formula, rich in active ingredients, boosts the energy levels of both young and mature skin, impeding the signs of aging and moisturizing the skin according to its needs. It also improves cellular oxygenation and evens out the skin through a gentle and continuous exfoliation.
Available in stores.
Celebrate love and bask in a romantic glow this Valentine's Day with Anastasia Beverly Hills' exquisite makeup collection. There are Luminous Foundation and Magic Touch Concealer and achieve a radiant and seamless complexion with the Stick Blush and Stick Highlighter, offering a flush of color and luminosity. Elevate your natural beauty with the compact and travel-friendly Face Palette V1 - Italian Summer and V2-Off to Costa Rica, each capturing the essence of their respective destinations with versatile 3-in-1 contour, highlighter, and blush options for a sun-kissed allure. For an extra touch of glamour, immerse yourself in the mesmerizing Sugar Glow Kit or the radiant Sun Dipped Glow Kit.
Available online.
Shine on!
Makeup Revolution
Revolution Candy Haze Ceramide Lip Balm is a flawless blend of nourishing 0.05% Ceramide that deeply hydrates and rejuvenates your lips. With the innovative PH reactive technology, your lips will have a unique pop of colour that complements your natural hue. Choose from three alluring shades ofAllure Deep Pink, Affinity Pink, and Fire Orange and don't let your lips miss out on this must-have beauty essential.
Available online.
Scrub it up
Neal's Yard Remedies’ Honey & Orange Scrub is a blend of exquisite organic ingredients designed to rejuvenate and invigorate the skin. This pot of goodness combines the sweetness of honey with the freshness of orange to create a revitalizing scrub that exfoliates, nourishes, and imparts a radiant glow to the skin
Available online.
Sunkissed
Get ready to slay under the sun with Aqualogica’s Glow+ Infused Water Sunscreen. With SPF 50+ & PA++++, it blends in like magic, leaving no greasy vibes or ghostly white cast. Packed with Papaya, Vitamin C, and Hyaluronic Acid, it's not just protection – it's a glow-up!
Soul time
SoulTree’s Soumya Rasa is an exquisite Ayurvedic body care range that comes in the divine essences of Malatii, Mystical Manjula, and Nerolii. The range comprises Face & Body Mists, Shower Gels & Body Lotions, embracing the transformative power of aromatherapy.
Available online.