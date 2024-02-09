A checklist of luxe gifts to impress your partners 

Here’s a curated list of Valentine’s Day gift options that would surely delight your significant other.

Statement stares



Scour through a variety of options from Virgio’s Date Collection for your special one. Choose from red, black, and white dresses to co-ord sets, stencil skirts, much more. You can take your pick from the classy long dresses with halter necklines to the playful mini-dresses with dramatic corset detailing or edgy skirts and trousers for the relaxed date look.

Price: Rs1,190 onwards.

Available online.

Bijoux tales



Fine jewellery is the surest way to win the hearts of your loved ones and who knows that better than Gucci! Choose from their Flora 18K bracelet, ring or diamond studded necklace, the GG Running 18K Cuff Bracelet, or Link to Love Chain Earrings with Bar. They are perfect pieces of accessories to slay it in style.



Price on request.

Available in stores.

Bond of love



If your love is forever like diamonds are, then go for the classic Forevermark Icon collection that pays tribute to the brand’s iconic motif. The collection draws inspiration from the exquisite beauty of the stars in the South African night sky and the iconic outline of a diamond. Each piece is meticulously crafted with delicate settings and motifs that are perfectly complemented by the brilliance of De Beers Forevermark diamonds.



Price on request.

Available online.

Timeless elegance



Lock your love in the couple coin timepieces crafted with precision by The Jaipur Watch Company. Available in silver and gold, these wristwatches give out a chic vibe with a touch of vintage class. The embedded One Piece Coin bearing the insignia of King George VI surely gives the wearer, a regal feel.



Price: Rs 40,000.

Available online.

Bagging some love



These touch-bling cutesy bags from the captivating Coach Shine Collection are the perfect pieces for the fashionista in you . The exquisite designs add a dash of romance and style. Pair them with casual wear, denims or even a leather jacket to look charming and sophisticated.



Price on request.

Available online.

The scent of love



Nothing can be more intimate than a perfume as a gift. Lancome’s exquisite fragrance, Idole — a newly introduced range of scents that celebrates individuality and empowerment through a bouquet of roses, jasmine, and chypre. Immerse in floral hues to celebrate the season of love.



Price: Rs 4,000 onwards.

Available online.

Fairy tale drama



Make your girl feel like Cinderella with Jimmy Choo’s Crystal Slipper. Resembling the glass slipper from the much loved fairy tale, the slippers have been intricately crafted with hand-embedded Swarovski crystals that give it the shine. The slippers come with a heart–shaped crystal cluster finish sitting at the head of the toe pumps and are surely head turners.



Price on request.

Available in stores

Pen it down



The Montblanc Meisterstück Around the World in 80 Days Doué Classique Fountain Pen is an ideal gift for those who cherish the art of writing with exquisite pens. The pen features a gold-coated metal cap, degraded anthracite lacquered barrel and a handcrafted 18K gold nib taking inspiration from Jules Verne’s classic novel depicting the adventures of Phileas Fogg on the second leg of his journey from Bombay to Yokohama.



Price on request.

Available online.

Blooms of love

Christian Louboutin Valentine's Day capsule Blooming is a collection that draws inspiration from neo-romantic influences and reflects Christian's unwavering passion for gardens and flowers. With a background as a landscape gardener, he aptly characterises himself as a "designer-gardener" who nurtures a profound love for colours, perfumes, and flavours. The collection showcases vibrant prints on both calf and crepe satin bases, adding a colourful and soft dimension to this season's offerings. Additionally, a textured version features a captivating interplay of flowers and materials adorned with crystals, elevating the collection to new heights of sophistication. Gift the pieces to them, let them carry it on your V-Day date night, and see all eyes getting fixed on them!

Price on request.

Available online.

Alluring fantasy

Crafted for allure and inspired by the runway, this iconic Victoria’s Secret Archives Rosette Corset Top is a true treasure. The showstopping design that begins with a timeless corset silhouette featuring shapely boning and blossoms into a display of exquisite, handcrafted satin rosettes, makes for the perfect gift for the fashionistas. For a nostalgic V-Day party look, you can pair it with slim pants and make a statement wherever you go.

Price: Rs 23,499.

Available online.

Chic style

While you are all set to finalise your Valentine's Day gifts for your special someone, remember to elevate your style for an effortlessly sophisticated look that will captivate your date and leave them head over heels for you. A pair of classic leather moccasins from Boss would be the perfect choice to amp up your shoe game.

Price on request.

Available online.

Reminiscing childhood

For those, who can still sit down and enjoy watching Mickey Mouse and other cartoon characters and at any point of the day, the Fossil X Disney collection just fits the right bill. Get them a crossbody bag or a satchel, a bracelet, necklace or leather-strap watch, with these you will definitely win their heart, for sure.

Price on request.

Available online.

The Red Affair

Here’s a collection that would surely elevate any wardrobe with grace and elegance. Designer Sameer Madan captures the spirit of romance and sophistication with his collection which also makes the personality stand out loud. A series of pieces to choose from in red, the colour of love, you may opt for skinny silhouettes, stencil skirts, body hugging gowns or even overcoats.

Price: Available on request

Order: Official website

Heart on the Bag

Comfortable, chic, stylish, and spacious -are all the words that describe the Kate Spade Pitter Patter 3D Heart Crossbody bag. Shaped like a red heart, it not only spells coolness for the eyes but can also be paired up with numerous looks.

Price: Rs 34,500

Order: Ofiicial website

The Ethnic Affair

Designer Richa Ahluwalia is back in the season of lover with a Valentine's Day edit. If your partner loves to go ethnic, then this is a collection you should not miss. Luxurious, delicate prints, with intricate details on the fabric reflect the traditional embroideries of the country. The flawless sari with low-cut blouse makes for the perfect gift this season.

Price: on request

Available: online

Say it with Love!

Nothing better than the good old way of professing love with a box of chocolates. 7 Bazaari’s exquisite Chocolate Box serves your purpose. Delightful flavours include Dark Chocolate Almond Marzipan Globe, White Chocolate Pistachio Marzipan Globe, Milk chocolate Cashew Marzipan Globe, White chocolate Almond Rock and Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Rock.

Price: Rs 2575

Available: Online

Girls like to Swing!

Undoubtedly, a girl’s heart can be won with bags. Rossa l’Vita’s chic Mini Baguette Bag in runway Red colour exuberates timeless elegance. Hold it like a clutch or wear it with a sling, both looks are apt to create a head-turning fashion statement.

Price: Rs 3999

Available: Online