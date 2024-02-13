Valentine's Day Special: Get your shoe-story right

A sophisticated, stunning look is only complete when an outfit is paired with the right pair of shoes. It may look unimportant, but we would say that it is one of the most important, and thus we are here to share with you a footwear guide, be it for styling yourself or for gifting your favourite person.

Boot up your looks!

Whether you are wearing jeans or dresses, the one footwear that can elevate the style game is the boots. ECCO, the premium Danish footwear label offers you choices galore to take your pick. The Shape Sculpted Motion Boot in part white and part beige colour is an innovative way to highlight your look. While black is an all-favourite colour, whites too add the regal charm. The back zipper makes it easy to slide into and the heel pump gives you the extra height.

Price on request. Available on the official website.

Sneaky love!

If your partner has a bubbly and vibrant personality or loves to go on outings or travel, these ALDO sneakers are the perfect gift for them. These Lovestory Women’s White Sneakers are comfort and style in two words. Not only do they make for a perfect fit, but the fine embroideries and graffiti make them stand out in the crowd.

Rs 4400. Available on the official website.

Comfort to the fore

Step into the season of love with Monrow's refined Office Luxury Collection. Elevate your Valentine's Day gift with a touch of sophistication and comfort. From boardroom meetings to romantic dinners, these shoes blend elegance and comfort seamlessly.

Price on request. Available online.

Boho-chic

A pair of golden gladiators can never go out of fashion, and this piece from Aparajita Toor, Kaya, has our hearts. Pair it with a black or white flowy, asymmetrical dress, or sport with shorts, these always look stunning.

Rs 7899+. Available online.

Colour pop

Expect a pop of brightness to your style and many compliments with these stunning Blackberry Burst heels from Fizzy Goblet. With a sprinkle of vibrant sequins, this pair is perfect for party nights. Team it up with your black dresses and other sparkling outfits, and you are good to go.

Rs 6990+. Available online.

Sassy sneakers!

Melissa Player Sneakers in red, pink and white are produced in Melflex PVC plastic and textile material. The model has a rounded toe, the shape of a short boot and structure with leaked details on the sides. The inner part is lined with textile material that is visible in the openings. These are perfect for all those sneaker lovers out there!

Rs 11,999. Available online.

For the discerning gentlemen

Elevate your best men's style this Valentine's Day with Overdrive Shoes' latest collection. Immerse in sophistication with meticulously crafted formal wear, blending classic and contemporary styles.

Rs 6999+. Available online

The Joker’s way

This Valentine’s Day, elevate your game with ASICS’s cutting-edge footwear. The COURT FF 3 NOVAK tennis shoe, inspired by Novak Djokovic, enhances your swing and recovery with a zero-step shot design, providing a stable landing and reducing body strain. Experience smoother turns and quicker crossovers, thanks to its good outsole grip and TWISTRUSS support system. Gift the sports lover in your life these top-notch ASICS products for a Valentine’s Day filled with performance and style.

Rs 11,999. Available in stores and online.

Ten on ten

This Valentine’s Day, dress up in love with these stunning heels from Bata India’s latest 10/10 collection. This one is for the ‘it-girls’ who love to step out in fashion and seamlessly glide through the day with maximum style and comfort. Whether you are planning a staycation with your partner or going out for a romantic dinner, the heels are sure to transform your day into an extraordinary 10-on-10 stylish moment.

Rs 2499+. Available in stores and online.