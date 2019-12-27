The launch of Bath and Body Works in Hyderabad was big news for the brand lovers in the city. So, it wasn’t surprising to spot patrons gathered in Inorbit Mall, Madhapur, for its opening this week. After eight outlets in India, the skincare and fragrance line finally opened its first store in the city, and we got an exclusive sneak-peek!

Christmas specials at the store

Located on the ground floor of the mall, one can spot the store from afar, thanks to the signature blue and white gingham décor. As you walk towards it, the familiar scents of their popular perfume welcome you. “Hyderabad is a growing market and we have observed that there is a demand for our products here. So we opened ahead of the party season with our latest collections. This is also one of the bigger stores, in terms of area,” says Abhishek Vajpayee, Vice President of Major Brands India Pvt Ltd.

The checkerboard theme of the US-based brand appears on walls and at the counter, similar to their other outlets. Opened right in time for the festive season, there are sections set-up with latest products that go with the holiday theme. Spread across 1,500 sq ft (approx), the store has a line-up of everything from classic perfumes, hand washes and fragrances for your home. The new collection offers flavours like Winter Apple Candy, Snowy Morning and Coconut Mint Drop, among others. One can spot gift hampers packed in bright-coloured boxes consisting of smaller versions of their regular body lotion, wash and perfume.

The cabinets on the left feature best-sellers like Japanese Cherry Blossom, Vanilla Sugar and A Thousand Wishes. “Our products stand out among other brands, especially for its scent. Whether it’s a body wash or a candle, patrons pick goods based on their favourite smell. On any given day, we have about 15 core flavours (available throughout the year) and as many as 12 seasonal specials,” adds Abhishek. Encouraging patrons to try products before purchasing, there is a plush marble sink with samplers of hand wash, scrub, body butter and lotions.

That apart, there is a dedicated section for men with options like Noir, Ocean and Bourbon. One of our favourite picks was coconut-based body cleanser from the Coco Shea range. We’re told that this one needs to be applied on your body and left for a few minutes for the coconut oil to do its magic, before you wash it off with water — thus, giving your skin both moisture and cleanse.

Home fragrances

If you’re planning to detox this holiday, we suggest you check out the aromatherapy section that features specific products for various needs like sleep, stress and energy. With ingredients such as patchouli, eucalyptus, spearmint and tea tree, this line covers oils, sugar scrub, shower gel, lotion, walnut scrub and soap as well. Packed in decorated jars, the scented candles comprise Frosted Cake Pop, White Mint Latte and our personal favourite, Merry Cookie. Don’t miss trying their tiny bottles of hand cleansing and sanitising gels with quirky pocket holders.

Winter scented candles

Average price per product Rs.1,099.

Pics: Sathya Keerthi & A Harini Prasad.