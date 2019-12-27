With the wedding season in full swing, Shaya, the silver jewellery label from CaratLane launches its wedding collection. So if you’re having a bit of a nervous breakdown trying to think about the multiple outfits and the jewellery to go with them, look no further than Shaya.

The pieces on offer will cover everything from sangeet to cocktail and even the main ceremony. The range includes antique-style accessories with fringes and pearls which are all understated and elegant. For something more vibrant and eye-catching, choose from the gemstone range which features a line-up of trinkets encrusted with gemstones such as turquoise and coral.

Choose from minimalistic juda pins to cocktail rings, maang tikas, naths, necklaces, bracelets and more.



