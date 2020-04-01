With everyone working from home, there’s plenty of time to pamper yourself with some at-home skin treatments. Beauty brand Body Cupid has unveiled a line of body scrubs that use ingredients like aloe vera and coconut milk.

If you want to give your skin a proper cleanse, the Body Cupid Activated Charcoal Face Scrub might be just what you need. It promises to cleanse and unclog pores for even-toned texture. Some of the other options include the Body Cupid Chocolate Face and Body Scrub and Body Cupid Coconut Milk Body Scrub Polish. The former works to firm up your skin and the antioxidants present in the ingredients keep free radicals at bay, thereby giving you a natural glow. In addition, the cocoa butter helps in toning skin. The latter is a blend of Vitamins C, E and B6, which are nourishing. Also, the extracts from coconut flesh aids in maintaining elasticity.

The collection also has three body lotions - Body Cupid Aloe Vera and Green Tea Body Lotion, Body Cupid Coconut Milk and Cocoa Butter Body Lotion and Body Cupid Vanilla and Almond Milk Body Lotion.



Rs.299 upwards. Available online