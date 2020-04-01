Punjab-based label Trumpet Vine is attempting to revive the traditionally Phulkari craft. Literally translating to ‘floral work’ it is an embroidery technique that is indigenous to Punjab. The Phulkari technique has many different styles, the most common and popular being Bagh, which is where the entire cloth is covered with embroidery. This collection from the label uses different traditional styles, but the designer Tanu Sharma, has been reinterpreted for the modern Indian women.

Tanu has used a palette of pastels such as blush pink and mint green on silhouettes that include backless anarkalis, pre-stitched draped saris and peplum tops. The saris are teamed with jackets and the anarkalis are trimmed with leather accents, adding a contemporary edge.

“We love experimenting. The fabrics that we use: modal silk, satin organza and nets makes it very convenient for us to do just that. Increasingly, apart from style, people are also looking for comfort too, and at Trumpet Vine we deliver on both requirements. I have always loved Phulkari because of its floral work and now I hope to make it modern,” says Tanu.



Available online.