Vasudha Nagpal who helms the Delhi-based label, Berserk, is set to look beyond the lockdown and talks about the new designs one can look forward to.



Tell us about some of the rare handcrafted pieces from Berserk one can look forward to once the lockdown period is over.

This lockdown brought an unforeseen halt to almost all of our operations as we were in the middle of our production process for the coming collection. Once this is over, our audience can look forward to some very minimal yet interesting pieces. We have played around with enamel paint to add colour to the jewels which would be a new addition to our current style of jewellery.





Give us a bit of history about the label - when did you start Vasudha, where are you based out of?

Berserk is for the bold ones! All our products are for anyone who loves to express themselves because we value the individuality of each one of us. We started this label a few years ago with a tiny idea of breaking from the mundane and doing something crazy, thinking why not create something of your own, let your creativity rule, your voice be heard. We are based out of Delhi, and make handcrafted accessories for women. Our two segments are contemporary gold -plated jewellery and handloom bags with a tinge of boho charm to it. We make bags which have the most beautifully woven weaves paired with vegan leather details. Our jewellery reflects the same idea of using vintage and classic motifs mixed with a twist of modern aesthetic to create something unique.



When did you think that you first decided to go into jewellery design?

Personally I have always been an accessories person. Even before starting this label, I was always on the lookout for any interesting piece that could bring something new to my ensemble. After completing my masters from NIFT, Hyderabad, I started a job in the fashion vertical of an e-commerce company, however, it was always at the back of my mind that this is just temporary and I wanted to start something of my own. After a few months of speculation and planning, I started this label.



What has been some of the most iconic designs by Berserk?

Some of our designs have received so much love from our customers, it's been overwhelming. Our most iconic designs undoubtedly are Delicate Floret Loops, Lily Loops, Carved Leaf Disc Earrings and Leaf Cuffs.



Has any celebrity donned a Berserk piece? If so, can we please have a few names?

A few influencers and fashion bloggers have donned our pieces, namely Akanksha Reddhu, Roshni Chopra, Pooja Dhingra, Ashima Makhija













