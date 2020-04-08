April 18 is World Heritage Day and Jaipur-based designer Shreya Agarwal aims to celebrate the day with a new collection, Asmi, that pays tribute to the heritage of Rajasthan.

Shreya says, “Growing up, I’ve always been inspired by all the rich culture and heritage of Jaipur. For one, it’s the Pink City. Keeping that in mind I have added a lot of pink in my collection. I’ve explored the amalgamation of Western aesthetics in traditional wear, by creating silhouettes that are redesigned to showcase a modern look from the age-old crafts.”

A mix of elegance, romance and femininity, the line boasts shararas with tiered ruffles paired with fitted crop tops, flared pants with semi sheer tunics and draped off-shoulder tops with fitted trousers. The colours veer from lilac to teal green and midnight blue. Modern and experimental cuts, intricate embroidery and shiny surface embellishments add to the appeal of the garments.

Available online.

