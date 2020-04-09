You can't change the times but you definitely can change the way you keep track of it. The country's only homegrown bespoke watchmaker, Jaipur Watch Company, has launched a bespoke gold watch using the last coin minted under the British Rule - a one rupee coin from 1947, the year India earned her Independence.

The coin has an Indian tiger standing and facing left with the year 1947 inscribed under it. The value of the coin is inscribed in Devanagari, English and Urdu.

The watch is powered by a premium Swiss Quartz mechanical movement and the strap is made from genuine high-quality hand-crafted leather. The outer dimension of the case is 39 mm. The crystal of the watch is made of sapphire with the screwed down back cover of the watch being made of gold.

The latest from Jaipur Watch Company

“Since the year 1947 is important in our history – the watch is a great collector’s item. It's also ideal for those looking for making style statements using historical motifs,” says Gaurav Mehta, the founder of Jaipur Watch Company.

Jaipur Watch Company is India's only bespoke watch company that started off by making watches incorporating pre-British era coins. Currently, this brand with its manufacturing unit in Bengaluru, makes a wide range of custom-made watches that not just exude luxury but also a tradition with a subtle hint of contemporary design.

The specs at a glance:

Case OD: 39mm | Movement: Swiss Quartz | Back Cover: Screw Down (Gold) | Crystal: Sapphire | Dial: One Rupee Certified British India Coin (1946-47) | Strap: 20mm

Price: Rs 3,15,000