Handcrafted footwear brand Pastels & Pop has collaborated with Hyderabad-based designer Anushree Reddy and the result is a limited-edition collection of women's juttis that are ideal for an Indian wedding, whether you are wearing a pure silk Kanjeevaram sari or lehenga. Featuring Reddy’s grandeur and Pastels and Pop’s signature charm, the collection features six designs - Sunshine, Adah, Alizeh, Celebration, Meher and Amaira, and is available in colours like yellow, royal blue, fuchsia and salmon pink, and neutral shades like beige and gold.

Celebration

“Our latest collection is all things weddings! It is perfect for brides, bridesmaids and even guests who are attending weddings,” says Akanksha Chhabra, who co-founded the brand with her sisters, Neha and Aarti in 2015. When asked what made them bring Anushree Reddy on board for this collection, Akanksha adds, “We love Anushree's work, she is one of the best bridal couture designers in India right now and who better to design a wedding collection of juttis than her! All her outfits have the elegant touch of zardozi that Pastels & Pop juttis have always adorned. Besides, we have a very similar design aesthetic.”

Adah

The showstopper of this collection, Celebration boasts of zardosi embroidery in champagne gold with a dash of sequin work, together forming a scallop mesh back. Another beauty from this collection, Adah, is exquisitely crafted. Featuring a dome-like pattern enveloping the floral illustration, an expression of Reddy's unique style, this rich fuchsia pink jutti will go well as tone-on-tone or in contrast if you are daring enough to pull off the look. But our favourite from the collection is Alizeh. With delicate embroidery using champagne gold glass beads and off-white pearls on a navy blue base, this pair of jutti is so classic and chic that one can never go wrong with it. The scallop bead motif that has become a distinctive feature of Reddy’s designs, make this pair so versatile that will go with both, Indian and western outfits.

Alizeh

“While the city of Nizams (Hyderabad) has a dedicated street only for jutti lovers and you can easily find jutti of any sort and size there, it isn’t easy to find a perfect shade with fine embellishments and perfect finishing to match your bridal outfit. That’s where we thought we could fill the gap.” says city-based Anushree, whose signature threadwork and impeccable finishing can be noticed in every pair. Fabric such as silk, handwoven cotton and fine tulle has been used. While the collection at present is limited to six designs, Akanksha aims to launch more styles over the coming months as it has been an instant hit amongst her clientele.



Available online.

Price: Rs 3,490 onwards