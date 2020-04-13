We’re bang in the middle of summer, and the April showers have done nothing to ease the high temperatures. At least we’re stuck at home and don’t have to venture out (silver linings, and all that!). However, the heat is still stifling and we could all benefit from some beauty treatments geared towards calming down our over-heated skin. While there are many options out there, one particular range of products to check out right now (because it was launched recently) is Wow Skin Science’s aloe vera-infused products.

The range comprises five different products - Aloe Vera Foaming Face Wash - With Built-In Brush, Skin Science Aloe Vera Peel Off Gel Mask, Aloe Vera Sleeping Pack, Aloe Vera Daily Body Lotion and Aloe Vera Gel. The face wash works to hydrate skin and the built-in brush removes dead cells and impurities, while the gel mask cleanses pores and detoxifies skin. The sleeping pack is an antioxidant-rich mask with green tea and witch hazel extracts that brighten and moisturise skin. The moisturiser, which is packed with aloe vera, shea and cocoa butters, argan and almond oils, Pro-Vitamin B5 and Vitamin E is nourishing, ultra light and long lasting.

And finally, the gel is for both skin and hair, and fights everything from acne to frizzy hair.

Rs.349 upwards. Available online.

