Whether it's culture, food or fashion, our country has always strove to imbibe the best of both modern and classical worlds. And Jaipur-based clothing brand Rivaaj is all for melding ethnic and festive wear with modern silhouettes and cuts for the younger and vibrant generation. What's even more ubiquitous in their clothes in their love for the Pink City with motifs and designs all having a distinct imprint of the cityscape and culture.

Emerald Angrakha Gharara set

The brand's founder Rehan tells us, "Our clothing line focuses on the renowned hand block art of Jaipur. Leaving an essence of our roots we provide hand block printed fabric by choosing pure cotton as our base fabric which is handcrafted by artisans with unique and remarkable designs to add luxury and gracefulness to our attires".

Royal lehenga set

The age-old practice of hand block and wonderful heritage of Jaipur are reflected in the rich block-printed fabrics. From ancient Mughal paintings to magnificent Kalamkari designs, the intricate patterns and motifs in bright colours won't fail to impress you.

Pink boota ethnic set

The patterns are very easy to carry and soothing to the eyes.

The product range includes long Maxis to jacket sets and capes and they are pocket friendly too.

The clothes are available online at www.rivaajclothing.com. Price on request.