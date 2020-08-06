Beauty and skincare brand The Body Shop has introduced a range of miniature face masks to keep your skin healthy and glowing through the monsoon. Tapping into the benefits of superfoods such as honey and almonds, the masks help in hydrating skin, removing excess oils and reducing pores.

The collection features five variants which are Japanese Matcha Tea Pollution Clearing Mask, Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask, British Rose Fresh Plumping Mask, Nicaraguan Coffee Intense Awakening Mask and Chinese Ginseng & Rice Face Polishing Mask. Ingredients used range from Ethiopian honey and Himalayan charcoal to matcha tea from Kakegawa, Japan and aloe vera from Mexico.



Drizzled with natural superfoods that are 100 % vegetarian, the masks are made without parabens, paraffin, silicones and mineral oils, and come in miniature 15ml tubs.

Rs.645.

