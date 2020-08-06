Titan just unveiled its newest range of full-touch smartwatch Connected X on Amazon.in on the occasion of Prime Day 2020 on August 6.

The watches that will also be available at all the World of Titan stores and Titan.co.in, come in three colours including copper brown, jet-black and khaki green with both silicone PU and mesh strap and are powered with many tech features and boast of analogue hands with three-day smart, 30-day analogue battery life on a single charge. This allows the wearer to track activities for the entire duration of 30 days even after the smart battery has run out.

Priced at Rs 11,995, the watch flaunts features like 1.2 inches full touch colour screen display with analogue hands, activity tracking, customisable watch faces, find your phone feature, music and camera control, weather updates, calendar alerts and customisable reminders among others. The smartwatch is also equipped with various fitness features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, resting and active calorie counter to help users stay motivated.

“Titan Connected X aims at fulfilling the evolving needs and aspirations of today’s consumers who don’t want to compromise on style in their quest for relevant tech features," says Kalpana Rangamani, CMO, watches and wearables, Titan Company Limited.

These smartwatches connect to the Titan Connected X app which is user friendly and is compatible both with Android Version 6.0 and above and iOS version 9.0 and above. The app helps users to keep track of all the activities in one place. With modern and sporty aesthetics, Titan Connected X comes in copper brown, jet-black and khaki green variants with both silicone PU & mesh strap.