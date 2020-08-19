Innisfree

Korean Naturalism brand, Innisfree, has introduced limited edition paper bottles of its iconic Green Tea Seed Serum. The bottles are made with 51. Percent less plastic than regular bottles. Paper forms the outer mold of the bottles, while the over cap and pump collar use 10 percent recycled polypropylene.

Kiko Milano Konscious Vegan Collection

The Italian brand has unveiled a new collection of vegan products called the Konscious Vegan Collection by Kiko Milano. Packaged with sustainable material, the cosmetics in the range are made with 100 percent fruit pigments, bare minerals and plant-based ingredients. The collection includes BB mousse, eyeshadow palette, mascara, eyeliner, and lipstick among others.



