Jewellery designer Neety Singh’s eponymous bespoke label known for its handcrafted, antique bijouterie in a modern avatar, just launched its latest fall collection, Ambreen.

A potpourri of colours, shapes, cuts and aesthetic sensibilities come together in this collection which is a spectacle combining old world charm with 21st-century values.

Neety Singh's Ambreen edit

With a shift in perspective due to the pandemic, the year 2020 has been nothing short of an epiphany. "As we unlearn behaviours, break away from habits and take a minute to hear our own inner voice, we discover our truth. We recognise the shackles of everyday life and routines for what they are and look towards a future which is liberating, untethered and limitless- like the sky, like the ‘Ambreen’," tells Neety, while talking about her collection.

Neety Singh's Ambreen edit

Bold yet mindful, fearless yet graceful is how she likes to describe the Ambreen collection that's an ode to all those audacious women who live their truths and their beautiful contradictions in equal parts.

"The driving design philosophy of the collection was one that adhered to no rules. A myriad of ideas, unconventional hues, spontaneous styling and flawless quality form the vortex of Ambreen," adds Neety.

Neety Singh's Ambreen edit

The collection is an eclectic amalgamation of modern aesthetics and traditional Indian craftsmanship aptly showcasing Neety’s unique artistry. The versatile collection features a range of pieces including chokers, hoops, elegant kaanphool/oversized studs, rings, bracelets and statement medallion pendants set in 14, 18 and 22-carat gold.

Neety Singh

The range of gemstones employed spans uncut diamonds, polki, rubies, emeralds, lapis and navratan stones that are finished in yellow gold as well as white gold and intricately handcrafted using jadau, meenakari and partash.

Perfect for the upcoming weddings and all their festivities, smaller get-togethers and snug personal moments, the collection can be styled across a plethora of looks- both traditional Indian and contemporary silhouettes- by women of all ages and walks of life.